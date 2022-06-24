scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
JEE Main 2022 Session-2 Day 2 Paper Analysis: Exam rated easy to moderate, not lengthy

Session 2 of JEE Main 2022 exam was rated to be easy to moderate. While Mathematics section had more questions from calculus, Physics section had more numerical type questions.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 24, 2022 9:04:31 pm
JEE Main 2022, JEE MainAs per students, the second shift of the exam was easy to the moderate on the difficulty level. (Representative image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the first session of JEE Main 2022 from June 23 to June 29. The second shift started at 3 pm today and ended at 6 pm. First shift was conducted between 9 am and 12 noon.

As per students, the second shift of the exam was easy to the moderate on the difficulty level, and the topic coverage in all three subjects was judicious.

In the Mathematics part, nearly seven to eight questions were from calculus, nearly five questions were from the Algebra section and three to four questions from Vectors and 3 Dimensional and were questions were from Coordinate Geometry.

For the Physics part, the numerical type questions were more in numbers than theoretical questions, but almost all numerical were simple formula-based questions. “For many students, the Physics paper was also of moderate difficulty level. Questions were asked from almost all chapters – 3 questions from Optics, not less than 4 questions from Mechanics, 4 questions from Thermodynamics and questions from waves and Sound, Semiconductors among others are worth mentioning,” said Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash+BYJU’S.

The Chemistry questions were largely based on NCERT syllabus, but there were more questions from the physical and inorganic portions, and organic portion contained some numerical questions. Experts believe that students who practiced from and followed their NCERT books and syllabus will be able to score better.

Overall, the exam was easy to moderate and students were able to finish it within the allotted time.

