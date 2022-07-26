scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card released for Paper 2: Here’s how to download

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card: The JEE main session 2 examination will be conducted from July 25, 2022. On the day of the exam, candidates appearing for the exam must carry their JEE Main admit card along with one valid photo ID proof to the exam centre.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 10:45:03 am
JEE Main 2022 admit cardJEE Main session 2 admit card: The number of attempts that each candidate is permitted to take has been decreased, which is the major modification implemented by the NTA. JEE Main 2022 will only be conducted twice this year, in contrast to last year. (Representative image)

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 for paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning). The admit cards for candidates who will take paper 1 (BTech/BE) at test centres outside India has also been released. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card from the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in / nta.ac.in.

Read |NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 LIVE Updates

The JEE main session 2 will be conducted from July 25. It was earlier scheduled to begin from July 21, but was deferred a few days ago. “We need some buffer between two exam for adequate preparation. CUET ends on July 20 and it would have been difficult to start another exam the next day. Hence, JEE (Main) will now start from July 24,” a senior official told The Indian Express.

JEE Main 2 Admit Card: How to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: Select the “admit card” link. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?Premium
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in PunjabPremium
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal dataPremium
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Step 3: To login, enter the registered ID and date of birth. 

Step 4: The JEE Main admissions card will show up on the screen. 

Step 5: For additional reference, download the document and print it out.

On the day of the exam, candidates appearing for the exam must carry their JEE Main admit card along with one valid photo ID proof to the exam centre.

 The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) from June 20 to  June 29, 2022. The official JEE Main 2022 answer key, question paper, and recorded response sheets for session 1 were made available by the NTA on July 2. Candidates who were not satisfied with the answer key were allowed to contest it between July 2 and July 4, until 5 pm.

The number of attempts that each candidate is permitted to take has decreased, which is the major modification implemented by the NTA. JEE Main 2022 will only be conducted twice this year, in contrast to last year. Earlier, JEE Main only had one session, but in 2020 that number was increased to two. In the year 2021, NTA conducted four sessions of JEE Main exam.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?
Compare and contrast

How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?

Design firm seeks to disrupt how people use interior spaces
Pune Inc

Design firm seeks to disrupt how people use interior spaces

I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

After ED raids, Church of South India bishop detained at airport
In Kerala

After ED raids, Church of South India bishop detained at airport

In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

Premium
How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in
Delhi Confidential

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in

Mangaluru: Mob enters pub, disperses students' farewell party

Mangaluru: Mob enters pub, disperses students' farewell party

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half
Dry spell

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half

National Award for sync sound to a dubbed film confounds makers
68th National Awards

National Award for sync sound to a dubbed film confounds makers

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Premium
Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement