JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card released for Paper 2: Here’s how to download

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 for paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning). The admit cards for candidates who will take paper 1 (BTech/BE) at test centres outside India has also been released. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card from the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in / nta.ac.in.

The JEE main session 2 will be conducted from July 25. It was earlier scheduled to begin from July 21, but was deferred a few days ago. “We need some buffer between two exam for adequate preparation. CUET ends on July 20 and it would have been difficult to start another exam the next day. Hence, JEE (Main) will now start from July 24,” a senior official told The Indian Express.

JEE Main 2 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the “admit card” link.

Step 3: To login, enter the registered ID and date of birth.

Step 4: The JEE Main admissions card will show up on the screen.

Step 5: For additional reference, download the document and print it out.

On the day of the exam, candidates appearing for the exam must carry their JEE Main admit card along with one valid photo ID proof to the exam centre.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) from June 20 to June 29, 2022. The official JEE Main 2022 answer key, question paper, and recorded response sheets for session 1 were made available by the NTA on July 2. Candidates who were not satisfied with the answer key were allowed to contest it between July 2 and July 4, until 5 pm.

The number of attempts that each candidate is permitted to take has decreased, which is the major modification implemented by the NTA. JEE Main 2022 will only be conducted twice this year, in contrast to last year. Earlier, JEE Main only had one session, but in 2020 that number was increased to two. In the year 2021, NTA conducted four sessions of JEE Main exam.