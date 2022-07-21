JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Check how to download; city intimation slip soon

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 exams. Candidates will be able to download their session 2 admit cards from the official JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

This year, the NTA had reopened the application forms for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 Session 2 (July 2022). Candidates were given a second opportunity of filling out the application forms for session 2. The application window were open till July 9, and candidates were given time till 11:50 pm of July 9 to submit their application fees online.

In the session 1 results declared a few days back, Guwahati’s Sneha Pareek became the only female candidate to achieve the top rank with a score of 600/600. She now aims to pursue BTech in Computer Science from any branch of IIT. This year, 14 students secured 300/300 or 100 per cent marks in the engineering entrance exam, out of which four students are from Telangana, three from Andhra Pradesh and one student each from Haryana, Punjab, Rajashtan, Assam, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

This year, the JEE main session 2 examination will be conducted on July 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30. Session 1 exams were conducted between June 20 and 29, 2022. The result for JEE Main 2022 session 1 is likely to release this week.