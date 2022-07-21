scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Check how to download; city intimation slip soon

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card LIVE Updates: Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. Session 2 exams will take place from July 25 to 30, 2022.

Updated: July 21, 2022 10:53:49 am
JEE Main session 2 admit cards LIVE Updates: Session 2 exams will take place from July 21 to 30, 2022.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 exams. Candidates will be able to download their session 2 admit cards from the official JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

This year, the NTA had reopened the application forms for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 Session 2 (July 2022). Candidates were given a second opportunity of filling out the application forms for session 2. The application window were open till July 9, and candidates were given time till 11:50 pm of July 9 to submit their application fees online.

In the session 1 results declared a few days back, Guwahati’s Sneha Pareek became the only female candidate to achieve the top rank with a score of 600/600. She now aims to pursue BTech in Computer Science from any branch of IIT. This year, 14 students secured 300/300 or 100 per cent marks in the engineering entrance exam, out of which four students are from Telangana, three from Andhra Pradesh and one student each from Haryana, Punjab, Rajashtan, Assam, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

This year, the JEE main session 2 examination will be conducted on July 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30. Session 1 exams were conducted between June 20 and 29, 2022. The result for JEE Main 2022 session 1 is likely to release this week.

Live Blog

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card LIVE Updates: Admit card for session 2 will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

10:48 (IST)21 Jul 2022
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: What is city intimation slip?

The city intimation slip will mention the city that the candidate has to reach for the JEE Main session 2. This slip will intimate the candidate about the location of their exam centre city.

10:39 (IST)21 Jul 2022
JEE Main session 2 exam delayed: Check new schedule

The NTA announced on July 19 that the second session of JEE Main 2022 has been deferred. It will now be held from July 25 onwards, a senior official of the National Testing Agency (NTA) confirmed to The Indian Express. “We need some buffer between two exam for adequate preparation. CUET ends on July 20 and it would have been difficult to start another exam the next day. Hence, JEE (Main) will now start from July 24,” the senior official added. READ FULL REPORT HERE

10:35 (IST)21 Jul 2022
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: City intimation slip

The city intimation slip has also not bee released till now, and the same will soon be uploaded on the official JEE Main website by the NTA.

10:32 (IST)21 Jul 2022
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card to be released today

The admit card for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exams will be released today. While the time is not clear right now, NTA has notified that candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2022 exam, JEE Main session 2 admit card, JEE Main, JEE Main 2022 JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card LIVE Updates: The test will be conducted on all days consecutively from July 25 to July 30, 2022. (Representative image)

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card LIVE Updates: This year, NTA decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022). Candidates had time from July 6 to July 9 to apply for the session 2 exam.

