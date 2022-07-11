JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result: Punjab boy Mrinal Garg scores 300/300; says staying off social media helped

In the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 results declared today, Punjab’s Mrinal Garg has secured the top rank by getting a perfect score of 300/300. Hailing from Bathinda, Mrinal’s father Charanjit Garg is a businessman and his mother Renu Bala is a homemaker.

He credits his elder brother and his teachers — both at school and coaching academy — for his success. “My elder brother Bhartesh Garg is an MBBS student at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur. Seeing him study diligently, I was also inclined towards studying science. He has always been an inspiration. My teachers at school and academy have also played an equal part in my success,” said Mrinal, who is a product of St Kabir Convent School, Bathinda and also took coaching from Sri Chaitanya Academy, Chandigarh to prepare for the competitive exams.

His mother Renu Bala said that seeing his brother study and prepare for medical studies made Mrinal focus on science. “He now wants to pursue computer science engineering at IIT-Bombay,” she said. “It was during Covid that he started preparing for JEE and studies were mainly through online classes during the pandemic. He also did a lot of self-study. He did not use any social media platform such as Facebook, Twitter etc. And WhatsApp was used just to stay updated on his classes via study groups,” said the mother.

The family lives in the Minocha Colony of Bathinda and Mrinal’s father deals in surgical equipment.

“He is still at the academy and now focusing on preparing for JEE advanced. He was elated after the results today,” said the mother, adding that apart from studies, Mrinal loves playing guitar and playing cricket.

In the JEE Main session I, 14 students scored 100 percentile of which only one (Sneha Pareek) is a girl student.