Sunday, July 10, 2022
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result Live Updates: Result to be declared today; check how to download score card online

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: July 10, 2022 10:12:21 am
jee main result date, jee main result time, jeemain.nta.nic.in, JEE Main session 1 result 2022JEE Main Result 2022: The students can check the results through the websites – nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.  (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result LIVE Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main Session 1 result today.  The aspirants can check the results through the websites – nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

JEE Main 2022 answer key was released on July 2 and candidates were allowed time till July 4 to raise challenges against the answer key. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared by NTA. The exam was conducted on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022. 

Top engineering colleges accepting JEE Main 2022 scores

After the JEE Main result declaration, NTA will publish the JEE Main 2022 marks of candidates. The projected rank of candidates based on the score is included in the JEE Main marks vs rank table. The JEE score will be eligible for several B.E/B.Tech courses are available at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).

Meanwhile, NTA has also reopened the application window for session 2 exams. Candidates can register till July 9 to appear for the session which is scheduled to be held from July 21 to 30.

Live Blog

JEE Main Session 1 Result LIVE Updates: Check result at jeemain.nta.nic.in

10:12 (IST)10 Jul 2022
CONFIRMED: JEE Main session 1 result today, NTA official told The Indian Express
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2022 Session 1 today, a senior official told The Indian Express. The results will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

10:06 (IST)10 Jul 2022
Where will JEE score be eligible?

The JEE score will be eligible for several B.E and B.Tech courses that are available at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). READ MORE

09:47 (IST)10 Jul 2022

JEE Main 2022 session 1 exams were conducted between June 20 and 29, 2022, and the session 2 exams are scheduled to take place from July 21 to 30, 2022.

09:36 (IST)10 Jul 2022

The JEE Main session 1 result 2022 will be announced for both Paper 1 (BE and BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning).

09:31 (IST)10 Jul 2022

This year, as per the provisional final key for B.E/B.Tech. (Paper I) of JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam, four questions have been dropped and one question has more than more answer. But will candidates get marks for these questions?

09:23 (IST)10 Jul 2022
JEE Main Session 1 result: Websites to check scores

To check their scores of JEE Main session 1, candidates can visit these websites - 
- nta.ac.in
- ntaresults.nic.in
- jeemain.nta.nic.in

09:16 (IST)10 Jul 2022
JEE Main Session 1 Result today

An official from the National Testing gency (NTA) has confirmed to The Indian Express that the JEE Main Session 1 Result will be declared today, i.e. July 10.

JEE Main Result 2022, jeemain.nta.nic.in, jee main result date JEE Main Result 2022: Know toppers names and cut-off here

JEE Main Result 2022: JEE Main result will mention details like the NTA percentile scores and all India rank of the candidates along with the JEE Main qualifying cut-off 2022. JEE Main 2022 exam was conducted in two sessions. The best of NTA JEE percentile scores from both the JEE Main sessions will be used to determine the candidate’s all-India rank.

 

