JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result Live Updates: Result to be declared today; check how to download score card online

JEE Main Result 2022: The students can check the results through the websites – nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result LIVE Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main Session 1 result today. The aspirants can check the results through the websites – nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 answer key was released on July 2 and candidates were allowed time till July 4 to raise challenges against the answer key. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared by NTA. The exam was conducted on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022.

After the JEE Main result declaration, NTA will publish the JEE Main 2022 marks of candidates. The projected rank of candidates based on the score is included in the JEE Main marks vs rank table. The JEE score will be eligible for several B.E/B.Tech courses are available at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).

Meanwhile, NTA has also reopened the application window for session 2 exams. Candidates can register till July 9 to appear for the session which is scheduled to be held from July 21 to 30.