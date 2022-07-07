JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result likely today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check steps to download score card

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare JEE Main 2022 result for session 1 today. To check their score, candidates will have to visit the official JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA JEE Main result 2022 will only be available in online mode and no hard copy will be sent to any candidate. To check the result of JEE Main 2022 session 1, candidates will require their application number and date of birth.

Candidates will be able to find their personal details, category, aggregate scores in JEE Mains exam and total NTA JEE scores achieved.

Steps to download JEE Main 2022 session 1 result

Step 1: Visit the NTA JEE official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on JEE Main 2022 result link.

Step 3: Enter JEE Main application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on “Submit”. The complete JEE Mains 2022 session 1 result, along with scores will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result of JEE Mains exam and save it for future reference.

What after JEE Main Session 1 result?

Once the JEE Main 2022 session 1 results are out, qualified candidates will be able to get admission in various institutes accepting JEE Main scores. Admissions in NITs/IIITs/CFITs/SFITs/others will be conducted through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), while the top 2,50,000 rank holders will be eligible for JEE Advanced exam, conducted for admission in IITs.