Thursday, July 07, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result likely today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check steps to download score card

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result: NTA is expected to announce the JEE Main 2022 session 1 result today. Candidates will be able to check their scores from the official JEE Main website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi |
July 7, 2022 12:15:29 pm
JEE Main 2022 result, JEE Main result, JEE Main session 1 result, JEE Main 2022 session 1 result, NTAJEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result: To check the result, candidates will require their application number and date of birth. (Representative image)

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare JEE Main 2022 result for session 1 today. To check their score, candidates will have to visit the official JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA JEE Main result 2022 will only be available in online mode and no hard copy will be sent to any candidate. To check the result of JEE Main 2022 session 1, candidates will require their application number and date of birth. 

Read |JEE Main 2022: NTA reopens session 2 application window; exams from July 21

Candidates will be able to find their personal details, category, aggregate scores in JEE Mains exam and total NTA JEE scores achieved. 

Steps to download JEE Main 2022 session 1 result

Step 1: Visit the NTA JEE official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on JEE Main 2022 result link.

Step 3: Enter JEE Main application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on “Submit”. The complete JEE Mains 2022 session 1 result, along with scores will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result of JEE Mains exam and save it for future reference.

Also read |JEE Main 2022: Session 1 answer key released; how to download, raise objections

What after JEE Main Session 1 result? 

Once the JEE Main 2022 session 1 results are out, qualified candidates will be able to get admission in various institutes accepting JEE Main scores. Admissions in NITs/IIITs/CFITs/SFITs/others will be conducted through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), while the top 2,50,000 rank holders will be eligible for JEE Advanced exam, conducted for admission in IITs. 

