scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result: Gautam Arora is Uttarakhand state topper, says being consistent helped 

JEE Main 2022 result: While preparing for JEE Main 2022, Uttarakhand topper Gautam Arora studied every day.

By: Express News Service | Dehradun |
July 11, 2022 4:24:16 pm
jee main 2022 topperGautam Arora of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand emerged as the state topper with a 99.91 percentile. (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

In the JEE Main 2022 result of Session 1 announced Monday, Gautam Arora of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand emerged as the state topper with a 99.91 percentile.

“This is an amazing feeling. Based on my preparation and mock test, I was expecting a good result, but I did not expect that I will be the state topper. If selected for IIT, I would like to get Computer Science at IIT Bombay,” said Arora.

Read |JEE Main Result 2022: 14 students score 100 percentile, Sneha Pareek only girl topper

Gautam, 18, started preparing for JEE right after his Class 11. The lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic was a major challenge for him, but he continued to study online and made it in his first attempt.

The elder son of a businessman father and homemaker mother, Gautam said that those preparing for JEE need to be consistent while preparing for JEE and dedicate fixed hours to study every day without fail.

“I would suggest my juniors to study every single day. No matter how many hours you study, do it every day. Be consistent,” he said.

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 11: Latest News
Advertisement