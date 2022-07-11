JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result: Gautam Arora is Uttarakhand state topper, says being consistent helped 

Gautam Arora of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand emerged as the state topper with a 99.91 percentile. (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

In the JEE Main 2022 result of Session 1 announced Monday, Gautam Arora of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand emerged as the state topper with a 99.91 percentile.

“This is an amazing feeling. Based on my preparation and mock test, I was expecting a good result, but I did not expect that I will be the state topper. If selected for IIT, I would like to get Computer Science at IIT Bombay,” said Arora.

Gautam, 18, started preparing for JEE right after his Class 11. The lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic was a major challenge for him, but he continued to study online and made it in his first attempt.

The elder son of a businessman father and homemaker mother, Gautam said that those preparing for JEE need to be consistent while preparing for JEE and dedicate fixed hours to study every day without fail.

“I would suggest my juniors to study every single day. No matter how many hours you study, do it every day. Be consistent,” he said.