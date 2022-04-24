JEE Main 2022 Session-1 registration window to close tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application window for JEE Main 2022 session-1 tomorrow i.e April 25. Candidates can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will no longer be able to register for session-1 after 9 pm on April 25.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to submit an application fee of Rs 600. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to other categories are required to pay Rs 325 as an application fee.

JEE Main 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main 2022 website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Registration for JEE(Main) 2022’

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on ‘New registration’

Step 4: Register for the online application form and make sure all the details you enter are correct, and have no spelling errors. After successful submission of the personal details, an Application number will be generated.

Step 5: The candidates can log in with the system-generated application number and pre-created password for completing the application form. Fill in all the personal details, and educational qualifications, choose exam cities and upload images and documents (if any).

Step 6: Pay the requisite examination fee through net banking, credit card, debit card, UPI, or Paytm services.

As per the revised schedule, JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be conducted on 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 June 2022. The second session will be held from July 21 to July 30, 2022.