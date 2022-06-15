scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Must Read

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam city intimation slip released: How to download

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 admit card: NTA will conduct the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) from June 20 to 29.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 15, 2022 10:19:49 am
jee main 2022, jee main 2022 session 1Candidates can download the intimation slip at the official website  - jeemain.nta.nic.in (File photo)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for candidates appearing in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 exam 2022. Candidates can download the intimation slip at the official website  – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Read |JEE Main 2022: Before the admit card releases, here’s all you need to know

NTA will conduct the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) from June 20 to 29. Unlike last year, the JEE Main 2022 will only be conducted twice this year. In 2021, the JEE Main was conducted in four sessions, due to the spread of coronavirus in the country.

JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1 Exam city intimation slip: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Best of Express Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...
Delhi Confidential: On Light PathPremium
Delhi Confidential: On Light Path
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’Premium
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...Premium
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2: Click on the intimation slip link

Step 3: On the new page, enter required credentials

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the intimation slip for future reference

This year, NTA instructed that now while applying, candidates have to select any four cities of their choice in which they would be comfortable appearing for the JEE Main exam. However, the choice of centre cities will be limited to the state of permanent address or state of present address only. Hence, the candidates have been allotted exam city based on the choices marked in the application form.

 

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 15: Latest News
Advertisement