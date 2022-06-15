JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam city intimation slip released: How to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for candidates appearing in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 exam 2022. Candidates can download the intimation slip at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA will conduct the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) from June 20 to 29. Unlike last year, the JEE Main 2022 will only be conducted twice this year. In 2021, the JEE Main was conducted in four sessions, due to the spread of coronavirus in the country.

JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1 Exam city intimation slip: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the intimation slip link

Step 3: On the new page, enter required credentials

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the intimation slip for future reference

This year, NTA instructed that now while applying, candidates have to select any four cities of their choice in which they would be comfortable appearing for the JEE Main exam. However, the choice of centre cities will be limited to the state of permanent address or state of present address only. Hence, the candidates have been allotted exam city based on the choices marked in the application form.