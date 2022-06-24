JEE Main 2022 Session-1 Day 2 Paper Analysis: Students find questions moderately difficult, check subject-wise topics asked

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the first session of JEE Main 2022 from June 23 to June 29. The first shift began at 9 am and ended at 12 noon. The second shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm.

JEE Main 2022 paper 1 contained 75 questions in total. There were a total of 30 questions in the math section. Over 20 of the questions were of the multiple-choice format, and 10 were of the numerical type. Out of ten numerical-type questions, candidates had to attempt five.

According to Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer, Vidyamandir Classes, the overall paper difficulty level was moderate. “The organic chemistry portion had low weight, making the chemistry subject quite simple. In the chemistry section, direct NCERT questions were asked. The mathematics component was not too challenging. Calculus and coordinate geometry were given more weight than other subjects. Electrodynamics and modern physics were highly valued,” he said.

The paper was considered to be somewhat difficult based on the students’ responses. Most of the questions were from last year’s examinations. Unit dimension, communication, the mole idea, chemistry in real life, set, and other subjects were among the key ones covered in the exam.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the NTA for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 Government Funded Technical Institutes. JEE Main 2022 exam is being conducted in two sessions – June and July.