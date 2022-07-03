scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 03, 2022
JEE Main 2022: Session 1 answer key released; here’s how to download, raise objections

JEE Main 2022 session 1 was conducted from June 23 to June 29, 2022; The answer key is now available at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 3, 2022 9:26:04 am
JEE Main 2022, JEE MAin session 1, JEE Mains admit cardNTA JEE Main LIVE Updates 2022: NTA released the JEE Main 2022 session 1 admit card on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. File

The National Testing Agency (NTA) published the official JEE Main 2022 answer key as well as question paper and recorded response sheets for session 1 on July 2. Candidates who appeared in session 1 of the exam can download the answer key at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same between July 2 to July 4, till 5 pm. A non-refundable fee of Rs 200 has to be paid for per question challenged.

Read |As CUET and NEET draw near, little changeover time adds to students’ worries

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared

How to download the JEE Main 2022 answer key:

Step 1:Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Select the “Answer key” link as your first action. 

Step 3: Type in your application number and password, then press the “submit” button. 

Step 4: The primary solution key will be shown on the screen. 

Step 5: Download it, then review the solutions.

The candidate response sheet has also been made available together with the answer key. Using the final answer key, candidates can estimate their likely results on the JEE Main exam. Candidates should take in mind the marking scheme while calculating the predicted scores.

After the results are announced, NTA will publish the JEE Main 2022 marks. The projected rank of candidates based on the score is included in the JEE Main marks vs rank table. At the exam centre, candidates must bring their JEE Main to admit card and one other form of acceptable photo identification.

