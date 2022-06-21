JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card Released: How to download

June 21, 2022 1:20:17 pm
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Download: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 2022. Candidates who applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. / nta.ac.in.
As per the official notice, the exam is now set to be conducted on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022.
The application process was re-opened on April 18, 2022, due to the persistent demand from the student community. The online application process for JEE (Main) 2022 session 1 concluded on April 25 at 11:50 pm.
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
Best of Express Premium
Step 2: Click on the ‘admit card’ link.
Step 3: Enter your registered ID and date of birth to login.
Step 4: JEE Main admit card will appear on the screen
Download the same and take a printout for further reference.
The JEE score will be eligible for several B.E/B.Tech courses available at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).
As directed by the NTA, the schedule for inviting the online application forms for session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available soon on the official website. The applicants are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA – nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in — for the latest updates.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-