JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card Released: How to download

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Download: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 2022. Candidates who applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. / nta.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the exam is now set to be conducted on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022.

The application process was re-opened on April 18, 2022, due to the persistent demand from the student community. The online application process for JEE (Main) 2022 session 1 concluded on April 25 at 11:50 pm.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card : How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘admit card’ link.

Step 3: Enter your registered ID and date of birth to login.

Step 4: JEE Main admit card will appear on the screen

Download the same and take a printout for further reference.

The JEE score will be eligible for several B.E/B.Tech courses available at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).

As directed by the NTA, the schedule for inviting the online application forms for session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available soon on the official website. The applicants are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA – nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in — for the latest updates.