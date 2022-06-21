scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card Released: How to download

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Download: Candidates who applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. / nta.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
June 21, 2022 1:20:17 pm
JEE main admit card, JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Download:, jee main newsJEE Main 2022 Admit Card Download: The candidates can download the hall ticket for session 1 through the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. File.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Download: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 2022. Candidates who applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. / nta.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the exam is now set to be conducted on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022.

Read |JEE Main, BITSAT, VITEE 2022: Last-minute tips and tricks to ace entrance exams

The application process was re-opened on April 18, 2022, due to the persistent demand from the student community. The online application process for JEE (Main) 2022 session 1 concluded on April 25 at 11:50 pm.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: How to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘admit card’ link. 

Step 3: Enter your registered ID and date of birth to login.

Step 4: JEE Main admit card will appear on the screen

Download the same and take a printout for further reference.

The JEE score will be eligible for several B.E/B.Tech courses available at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).

As directed by the NTA, the schedule for inviting the online application forms for session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available soon on the official website. The applicants are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA – nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in — for the latest updates.

