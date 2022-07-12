JEE Main 2022 result declared: Check previous year cutoff for top NITs

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Main 2022 result on July 10. Students who appeared for the JEE Main 2022 session 1 can now check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Aspirants have to use their application number and date of birth to download the result of JEE Main 2022.

Along with the JEE Main 2022 result, the authorities have also released the list of JEE Main 2022 June toppers and result statistics. The JEE Main 2022 qualifying cutoff will be released later along with the session 2 results.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at the previous year’s JEE Main Cutoff for top NITs.

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (General Category)

Course Closing Rank (Round 1) Male Female Home State Other State Home State Other State Civil Engineering 27144 13212 30136 19201 Chemical Engineering 20271 11137 23676 3020 Computer Science and Engineering 5432 386 7464 386 Electronics and Communication Engineering 7856 2773 14671 3971 Mechanical Engineering 13216 7320 25689 15665

National Institute of Technology Surathkal (General Category)

Course Closing Rank (Round 1) Male Female Home State Other State Home State Other State Civil Engineering 23143 15587 25292 24378 Chemical Engineering 13802 12472 18044 18836 Computer Science and Engineering 2734 618 4247 1045 Electronics and Communication Engineering 6981 5295 11279 11045 Mechanical Engineering 11930 9791 18637 17954

National Institute of Technology Rourkela (General Category)