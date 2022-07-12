scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

JEE Main 2022 result declared: Check previous year cutoff for top NITs

Students who appeared for the JEE Main 2022 session 1 can now check their results online at  jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi |
Updated: July 12, 2022 8:34:15 pm
JEE Main, JEE Main results, JEE Main session 1 results, JEE Main 2022 session 1The JEE Main 2022 qualifying cutoff will be released later along with the session 2 results. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

Along with the JEE Main 2022 result, the authorities have also released the list of JEE Main 2022 June toppers and result statistics. The JEE Main 2022 qualifying cutoff will be released later along with the session 2 results. 

Along with the JEE Main 2022 result, the authorities have also released the list of JEE Main 2022 June toppers and result statistics. The JEE Main 2022 qualifying cutoff will be released later along with the session 2 results. 

Meanwhile, here’s a look at the previous year’s JEE Main Cutoff for top NITs.

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (General Category)

Course  Closing Rank (Round 1)
Male  Female
Home State Other State  Home State  Other State 
Civil Engineering  27144 13212 30136 19201
Chemical Engineering  20271 11137 23676 3020
Computer Science and Engineering  5432 386 7464 386
Electronics and Communication Engineering 7856 2773 14671 3971
Mechanical Engineering  13216 7320 25689 15665
National Institute of Technology Surathkal  (General Category)

Course 

Closing Rank (Round 1)
Male  Female
Home State Other State  Home State  Other State 
Civil Engineering  23143 15587 25292 24378
Chemical Engineering  13802 12472 18044 18836
Computer Science and Engineering  2734 618 4247 1045
Electronics and Communication Engineering 6981 5295 11279 11045
Mechanical Engineering  11930 9791 18637 17954

 

National Institute of Technology Rourkela  (General Category)

Course  Closing Rank (Round 1)
Male  Female
Home State Other State  Home State  Other State 
Civil Engineering  26114 18763 40175 31076
Chemical Engineering  23769 16272 30896 20907
Computer Science and Engineering  8255 2033 8437 3081
Electronics and Communication Engineering 10258 5300 14558 7866
Mechanical Engineering  19732 13189 34291 22443

 

