JEE Main 2022 result declared: Check previous year cutoff for top NITs

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Main 2022 result on July 10. Students who appeared for the JEE Main 2022 session 1 can now check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Aspirants have to use their application number and date of birth to download the result of JEE Main 2022.
Along with the JEE Main 2022 result, the authorities have also released the list of JEE Main 2022 June toppers and result statistics. The JEE Main 2022 qualifying cutoff will be released later along with the session 2 results.
Meanwhile, here’s a look at the previous year’s JEE Main Cutoff for top NITs.
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (General Category)
|Course
|Closing Rank (Round 1)
|Male
|Female
|Home State
|Other State
|Home State
|Other State
|Civil Engineering
|27144
|13212
|30136
|19201
|Chemical Engineering
|20271
|11137
|23676
|3020
|Computer Science and Engineering
|5432
|386
|7464
|386
|Electronics and Communication Engineering
|7856
|2773
|14671
|3971
|Mechanical Engineering
|13216
|7320
|25689
|15665
National Institute of Technology Surathkal (General Category)
|
Course
|
Closing Rank (Round 1)
|Male
|Female
|Home State
|Other State
|Home State
|Other State
|Civil Engineering
|23143
|15587
|25292
|24378
|Chemical Engineering
|13802
|12472
|18044
|18836
|Computer Science and Engineering
|2734
|618
|4247
|1045
|Electronics and Communication Engineering
|6981
|5295
|11279
|11045
|Mechanical Engineering
|11930
|9791
|18637
|17954
National Institute of Technology Rourkela (General Category)
|Course
|Closing Rank (Round 1)
|Male
|Female
|Home State
|Other State
|Home State
|Other State
|Civil Engineering
|26114
|18763
|40175
|31076
|Chemical Engineering
|23769
|16272
|30896
|20907
|Computer Science and Engineering
|8255
|2033
|8437
|3081
|Electronics and Communication Engineering
|10258
|5300
|14558
|7866
|Mechanical Engineering
|19732
|13189
|34291
|22443
