scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

JEE Main 2022 result declared; 24 candidates get 100% marks in overall merit list

JEE Main 2022 result: Out of the top 24, only two girls have managed to secure a cent percentile. Palli Jalajakshi of Andhra Pradesh and Sneha Pareek of Assam have secured 100 percentile. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: August 8, 2022 10:56:26 am
JEE Main result 2022Candidates can check their scorecards at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in (File image)

JEE Main 2022 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today declared the final results for JEE Main 2022. As many as 24 candidates have scored a 100 percentile in the overall merit list (based on session 1 and session 2 performance). Candidates can check their scorecards at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Read |liveJEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates

Out of the top 24, only two girls have managed to secure a cent percentile. Palli Jalajakshi of Andhra Pradesh and Sneha Pareek of Assam have secured 100 percentile. Moreover, result of five candidates has been withheld on account of using unfair means

This year, a total of 10,26,799 unique candidates registered for both sessions out of which 9,05,590 unique candidates appeared in the two sessions. Session 1 exam was conducted between June24 to June 30 while session 2 was held from July 25 to July 30. The Examination was conducted at 622 examination centres in 440 Cities [including 17 cities outside India.

NTA on Sunday released the JEE Main Session 2 final answer key. In the provisional final answer key for session 2 of JEE Main 2022, the NTA has dropped six questions and has also revealed that there arfe more than one correct answers for five questions. In addition to this, the NTA has also declared that five questions had more than one answer. Therefore, the session 2 score of the candidate may vary accordingly. 

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 10:49:14 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

2

Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO

3

IND vs WI 5th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

4

CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says never got any support from Delhi government despite being in city for 20 years

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,

Featured Stories

August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Irked farmers look to upset the BJP apple cart in Himachal, Oppn joins in
Irked farmers look to upset the BJP apple cart in Himachal, Oppn joins in
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Nadeem Arshad's father after son's CWG gold

Didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Nadeem Arshad's father after son's CWG gold

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

Rajya Sabha to bid farewell to Venkaiah Naidu; PM Modi to attend

Rajya Sabha to bid farewell to Venkaiah Naidu; PM Modi to attend

In Delhi for 20 years but never got any help from govt: CWG medalist

In Delhi for 20 years but never got any help from govt: CWG medalist

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 crore

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 crore

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Premium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement