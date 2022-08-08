JEE Main 2022 result declared; 24 candidates get 100% marks in overall merit list

Updated: August 8, 2022 10:56:26 am
JEE Main 2022 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today declared the final results for JEE Main 2022. As many as 24 candidates have scored a 100 percentile in the overall merit list (based on session 1 and session 2 performance). Candidates can check their scorecards at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
Out of the top 24, only two girls have managed to secure a cent percentile. Palli Jalajakshi of Andhra Pradesh and Sneha Pareek of Assam have secured 100 percentile. Moreover, result of five candidates has been withheld on account of using unfair means
This year, a total of 10,26,799 unique candidates registered for both sessions out of which 9,05,590 unique candidates appeared in the two sessions. Session 1 exam was conducted between June24 to June 30 while session 2 was held from July 25 to July 30. The Examination was conducted at 622 examination centres in 440 Cities [including 17 cities outside India.
NTA on Sunday released the JEE Main Session 2 final answer key. In the provisional final answer key for session 2 of JEE Main 2022, the NTA has dropped six questions and has also revealed that there arfe more than one correct answers for five questions. In addition to this, the NTA has also declared that five questions had more than one answer. Therefore, the session 2 score of the candidate may vary accordingly.
