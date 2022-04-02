JEE Main 2022 registration deadline extended, check details here 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022. Earlier, the last date to apply for the engineering entrance exam was March 31, which has now been extended to April 5. Candidates can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“In view of the numerous requests received from the candidates and the hardship faced by them in filling the Online Application Form for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 due to various reasons, the National Testing Agency has decided to extend the last date of submission of Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1,” read the official statement by the NTA.

JEE Main 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main 2022 website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Registration for JEE(Main) 2022’

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on ‘New registration’

Step 4: Register for the online application form and make sure all the details you enter are correct, and have no spelling errors. After successful submission of the personal details, an Application number will be generated.

Step 5: The candidates can log in with the system-generated application number and pre-created password for completing the application form. Fill in all the personal details, and educational qualifications, choose exam cities and upload images and documents (if any).

Step 6: Pay the requisite examination fee through net banking, credit card, debit card, UPI, or Paytm services.

Candidates will now be able to apply till 9:50 pm on April 5 and can submit the fee by 11:50 pm on April 5. This year, a total of 12 new foreign Cities in addition to 13 existing cities have also been added for JEE Main 2022 session 1 on the demand of the Indian diaspora in various foreign cities.

Unlike last year, the JEE Main 2022 exam will be conducted only twice this year. The two sessions will be conducted in April and May 2022. Also, there will be negative marking in both Section A (MCQs) and section B (numerical) of the JEE Main exam.