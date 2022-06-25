scorecardresearch
JEE Main 2022: Check previous year’s qualifying cutoff

Since the JEE Main 2022 cutoff has not been released yet, aspirants can check previous year’s cutoff to get an idea about it.  

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 25, 2022 1:58:44 pm
The JEE Main 2022 session 2 is scheduled to be conducted from July 21 to 30. (Representative image)

he National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE Main 2022 June session from June 23 to 29. Students are required to carry a self- declaration form along with the JEE Main 2022 admit card at the exam centre. 

Recommended: [To check your admission chances in NITs/ IIITs/ State colleges based on JEE Main scores/ rank, use JEE Main College Predictor

The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 in two sessions this year and the qualifying cutoff for the year will be released along with the declaration of session 2 results. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 is scheduled to be conducted from July 21 to 30.   

Read |JEE Main 2022 Day 2 Session-2 Paper analysis: Exam rated easy to moderate, not lengthy

The authorities will release two types of JEE Main 2022 cutoff – qualifying and admission. The qualifying cutoff will be released along with the results and will be considered to check eligibility for the JEE Advanced exam. On the other hand, the admission cutoff will be considered as minimum marks required to obtain a seat in NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. 

JEE Main 2021 cutoff

The category-wise cut-off of NTA score for JEE Advanced 2021 based on BE/ BTech (Paper-I) will be as follows  

CATEGORY MIN_PS_TOT MAX_PS_TOT
EWS 66.2214845 87.8950071
OBC-NCL 68.0234447 87.8950071
SC 46.8825338 87.8950071
ST 34.6728999 87.8474721
UR 87.8992241 100.0000000
UR-PH 0.0096375 87.8273359

JEE Main 2020 Qualifying cutoff

Category JEE Main Cutoff
Common Rank List (CRL) 90.3765335
GEN-EWS 70.2435518
Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL) 72.8887969
Scheduled Caste (SC) 50.1760245
Scheduled Tribe (ST) 39.0696101
PwD 0.0618524

 

