JEE Main 2022: Check previous year’s qualifying cutoff

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE Main 2022 June session from June 23 to 29. Students are required to carry a self- declaration form along with the JEE Main 2022 admit card at the exam centre.
The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 in two sessions this year and the qualifying cutoff for the year will be released along with the declaration of session 2 results. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 is scheduled to be conducted from July 21 to 30.
The authorities will release two types of JEE Main 2022 cutoff – qualifying and admission. The qualifying cutoff will be released along with the results and will be considered to check eligibility for the JEE Advanced exam. On the other hand, the admission cutoff will be considered as minimum marks required to obtain a seat in NITs, IIITs and GFTIs.
Since the JEE Main 2022 cutoff has not been released yet, aspirants can check previous year’s cutoff to get an idea about it.
JEE Main 2021 cutoff
The category-wise cut-off of NTA score for JEE Advanced 2021 based on BE/ BTech (Paper-I) will be as follows
|CATEGORY
|MIN_PS_TOT
|MAX_PS_TOT
|EWS
|66.2214845
|87.8950071
|OBC-NCL
|68.0234447
|87.8950071
|SC
|46.8825338
|87.8950071
|ST
|34.6728999
|87.8474721
|UR
|87.8992241
|100.0000000
|UR-PH
|0.0096375
|87.8273359
JEE Main 2020 Qualifying cutoff
|Category
|JEE Main Cutoff
|Common Rank List (CRL)
|90.3765335
|GEN-EWS
|70.2435518
|Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL)
|72.8887969
|Scheduled Caste (SC)
|50.1760245
|Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|39.0696101
|PwD
|0.0618524
