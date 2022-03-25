JEE Main 2022: Here’s 30-days preparation strategy, important topics to crack the exam

— Saurabh Kumar

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the session I exams of JEE Main 2022 on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4. Therefore, the next 30 days are critical in terms of JEE preparations, and they should be spent mostly on rapid revision and taking a high number of mock Tests. Each test must be followed by a thorough analysis to determine which portions need to be improved.

An in-depth evaluation must follow the test to identify the weaker portions that need to be addressed. Taking help from subject experts for working on the weaker areas will surely benefit the students in improving well. By this time, it is expected that all candidates should have finished the syllabus. Students will attain greater results if they create a strategic strategy for preparation.

Make a phase-wise plan

Divide the remaining preparation approach into three stages of 10-day each to ensure that the full curriculum is covered with appropriate training

— Phase 1 (First 10 days) – The first ten days are critical for revision and must be used effectively. With the guidance of subject specialists, a subject-by-subject plan shall be created, identifying all of the relevant chapters. This will ensure that the topics are better comprehended and any gaps in the preparation are filled. Mastery of time management is required in this period.

— Phase 2 (Other 10 days) – Students taking board exams should utilize their time by taking mock tests similar to JEE. Each paper must be examined in order to identify errors and prevent them from reoccurring in the actual JEE.

— Phase 3 (Last 10 days) – The time between Board Exams should be spent intelligently, topic by topic, to meet both Board and Entrance Exam requirements. Make a systematic revision strategy that includes rigorous testing concept-by-concept/chapter-by-chapter, as well as multiple mock tests from reputable sources that follow the current JEE pattern.

Take more mock and practice test apart from NCERT

When preparing for each of the JEE (Main) tests, adequate attention must be paid, and not just solving NCERT books, as it may be insufficient to solve the conceptual problems asked in the entrance exams. Every Entrance Exam is designed to achieve a certain goal, and while the Syllabi may appear to be similar, the format and number of questions vary.. It will be much easier to crack each Exam if you are familiar with the pattern. Entrance Exams include objective type questions as well as questions that combine topics and are often more challenging. Practice as many mock tests and previous year question papers as you can for JEE. All important concepts will be strengthened as a result of this.

Preparation for JEE Mains and Advanced vary

Many students tend to think that preparing for JEE Advanced exams will be sufficient enough for Mains as well, which is not true. They will have to cover additional topics from CBSE syllabus while studying for JEE Main. In addition, JEE Main assesses aspirants’ speed and accuracy. It’s also crucial to have proper training for both online and offline forms of answering the exam.

Important topics

According to previous year’s statistics, 45 percent of the questions in the JEE exam come from the class 11 syllabus, while 55 percent come from the class 12 syllabus.

Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics should not be studied selectively by students. Because concepts from several areas are combined together, the number of questions in objective papers is higher.

Some of the following topics from each subjects, Physics, Chemistry and mathematics may be stressed upon –

– Mathematics – You’ll need a lot of practise to excel in this topic, so try to complete as many high-quality questions as possible. This will assist you in developing a strong sense of confidence. excel in this subject, you’ll need a lot of practise, so try to do as many high-quality problems as you can. This will help you build a strong sense of self-assurance. Focus on the topics like – Statistics, Progression series, Probability, Quadratic Equations & Expressions, Complex Numbers, Vectors, Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral in Calculus.

– Physics: Practice quality problems is the key to success in this topic. This subject becomes considerably more interesting once concepts are understood. Focus on topics – Thermodynamics, Waves & Sound, Capacitors & Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction,Kinematics, Gravitation, Fluids, Heat, Optics & Modern Physics.

– Chemistry: Simply go over the periodic tables in general and study the NCERT textbook for Inorganic Chemistry. For the Organic section, first establish all of your fundamental concepts before beginning to practise. Also, practise as many number problems as you can for the Physical section. The following topics are essential – Mole Concept in Physical Chemistry and Organic Chemistry, Chemical & Ionic Equilibrium, Electrochemistry,

Coordination Chemistry & Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry,

With only 30 days remaining, what should the strategy be like?

The remaining time should be utilised judiciously to improve problem solving with a clear knowledge of the concepts involved, reducing the time it takes to solve an issue, and finding and repairing flaws. This period should be used to consolidate one’s preparation by focusing on problem solving and conquering weaker areas. If you are a serious candidate who has been studying for a long time and has covered the most of the JEE syllabus, the following advice will be beneficial.

— Improve your speed by answering JEE level problems while keeping track of your time.

—To develop a winning exam temperament, refer to the mock-test series. Sample papers can help with time management by giving a solid idea of the types of questions that will be asked.

–To improve your reasoning and analytical ability, you must practise JEE level questions. Solving previous JEE papers will provide you a fair idea of the types of questions that will be given, as well as familiarise you with the pattern of the paper.

(The author is Chief Academic Officer, Vidyamandir Classes)