scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Must Read

JEE Main 2022 postponed, fresh dates announced for both sessions

As per the revised exam schedule, session-1 will be conducted from June 20-29 and session-2 has been postponed and will be held between July 21-20.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 6, 2022 11:22:04 pm
JEE Mains 2022, JEE Mains 2022 PostponedCandidates can make corrections to their JEE Main 2022 application on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. File.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced the revised exam schedule for JEE Main 2022. Both sessions of the engineering entrance exam have been rescheduled. According to the official statement, the agency decided to make changes to the exam schedule “based on the numerous representations received from the candidates”. The notification is available on the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the JEE Main 2022 session-1 was scheduled to be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29, and May 1 and 4. As per the revised exam schedule, session-1 will be conducted from June 20-29.  Similarly, as per the previous schedule, JEE Main 2022 session-2 was scheduled to be conducted from May 24-29, which has now been postponed to July 21-30.

Read |NEET-UG 2022 registration process begins, exam to be held on July 17

The registration process for session-1 is already over and the online application window for session-2 will be available soon on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As opposed to the earlier decision of not providing a correction window for session-1 applicants, the NTA has also made a correction window available. ” In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit/modify their particulars in the online application form of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1, National Testing Agency has decided to provide the first and final opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the online application form of JEE (Main) 2022 session-1,” the official statement read.

Also Read |QS rankings: 35 programmes offered by Indian institutes make it to top-100 list

The correction window will be available from April 6 to April 8 (9 pm) at jeemain.nta.nic.in. After which, “No correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances,” the statement added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement