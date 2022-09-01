scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

JEE Main 2022: Paper 2 result declared; here’s how to check

JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2022 paper 2 result at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Know steps to download JEE Main paper 2 result 2022 from below.

*File image)

JEE Main 2022: Paper 2 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main result 2022 for paper 2 in online mode. Paper 2 is conducted for students who are seeking admissions to architecture programmes. The result is available at the official website –  jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Recommended:- [To check your B.Arch admission chances in NITs and other institutes based on JEE Main Paper-2 rank, use JEE Main Architecture College Predictor]

Candidates have to enter the JEE Main 2022 login credentials i.e. application number and date of birth to access their JEE Mains paper 2 result. The authorities conducted the JEE Main exam in two sessions. The JEE Main session 1 exam was conducted from June 23 to 29  while session 2 was held from July 25 to 30. 

How to check JEE Main 2022 paper 2 results

Candidates have to follow the below steps to check JEE Mains paper 2 result: 

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2022 official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘JEE Mains Result 2022’ tab.

Step 3: Enter JEE Main 2022 login credentials like application number and date of birth.

Step 4: After clicking on ‘Submit’, the results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified the JEE Main Paper 2 can now appear for JEE Advanced given they fulfill the eligibility criteria. The application process for JEE Advanced paper 2 will begin on September 11.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 05:41:30 pm
