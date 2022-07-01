JEE Main 2022: NTA to reopen application window after session 1 result

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will reopen the application forms for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 Session 2 (July 2022). Interested candidates will be able to apply for JEE Main session 2 exams from the official JEE website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022), and to support them, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022),” an official statement from NTA read.

JEE Main 2022 session 2: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Registration for JEE(Main session 2) 2022′

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on ‘New registration’

Step 4: Fill the required details and apply for online register

Step 5: After the registration, a application number will be generated

Step 6: Fill the application form with the generated application number and password

Step 7: Pay the application fees

Save and download the application form for the future reference.

The link for application form for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 will be activated after the declaration of the NTA Score/Result of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 (June 2022). Schedule for the same will be notified in detail by the NTA on the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

This year, the JEE main session 2 examination will be conducted on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022. As of now, the link for application forms closed on June 30, 2022. Candidates will now be given another chance at applying for session 2 exam. JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam were held from June 23 to 29, 2022, and answer key is expected to release soon.