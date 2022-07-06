scorecardresearch
JEE Main 2022: NTA reopens session 2 application window; check steps to apply

The application window will remain open from July 6 to July 9 till 11 pm. The application fee can be submitted till July 9, 11:50 pm.

July 6, 2022 2:10:25 pm
jee main, jee main 2021, jee main exam 2021 analysisInterested candidates can  apply for JEE Main session 2 exams at  the official JEE website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. File.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application forms for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 Session 2 (July 2022). Interested candidates can  apply for JEE Main session 2 exams at  the official JEE website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Read |JEE Main 2022: Session 1 answer key released; how to download,

The application window will remain open from July 6 to July 9 till 11 pm. The application fee can be submitted till July 9, 11:50 pm. This year, the JEE main session 2 examination will be conducted on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022. 

JEE Main 2022 session 2: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Registration for JEE(Main session 2) 2022′

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on ‘New registration’

Step 4: Fill the required details and apply for online register

Step 5: After the registration, a application number will be generated

Step 6: Fill the application form with the generated application number and password

Step 7: Pay the application fees

Save and download the application form for the future reference.

“The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the paper, medium of the examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the examination fees,” the official notification reads. 

 

 

 

