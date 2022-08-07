JEE Main 2022: NTA releases final answer key; result expected soon

August 7, 2022 9:53:31 am
JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2022 answer key session 2 today, i.e. August 7. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance exam can now check the final answer key at the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Now that the final answer key has been revealed, the result for session two of JEE Main 2022 exam is also expected to be released soon. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be announced on August 6, but was postponed for unspecified reasons. A senior NTA official confirmed to The India Express that the JEE Main result will be declared on August 7.
JEE Main answer key 2022: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the JEE Main Session 2 answer key link.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where the answer key will open in the form of a PDF.
Step 4: Check all the correct answers.
Step 5: Download and save for future reference.
Additionally, NTA will also commence the JEE Advanced registrations from today. IIT Bombay will commence the JEE Advanced 2022 registration process today and the last date to apply is 5 pm of August 11. Candidates can register on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.
For JEE Advanced, a fee of Rs 2800 will be applicable. For females and reserved category candidates, the application fee is Rs 1400. This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 exam on August 28. Paper I will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and paper II will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
