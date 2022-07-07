JEE Main 2022: NTA releases answer key for B.E/B.Tech; check how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional final key for B.E/B.Tech. (Paper I) of JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam. Candidates can now check the answer key at the official JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 session 1 exams were conducted between June 20 and 29, 2022, and the session 2 exams are scheduled to take place from July 21 to 30, 2022.

To access the answer key, students have to first visit the official JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Then, on the home page, candidates will find a link for provisional key under the ‘public notices’ column. Once the candidate clicks on the link, they will be redirected to a new window in which the provisional final answer key for B.E/B.Tech. (Paper I) will be available in form of a PDF document.

Candidates will be able to find answer keys for shift 1, as well as shift 2 in the given PDF document.

Meanwhile, NTA has reopened the application forms for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 Session 2 (July 2022). Interested candidates can apply for JEE Main session 2 exams at the official JEE website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Now, candidates have time till 11 pm of July 9 to fill the application form, and 11:50 pm of July 9 to submit the application fees.

The result for JEE Main session 1 is also expected soon as the answer key has already been released by the NTA.