Friday, July 01, 2022
JEE Main 2022: NTA opens correction window for session 2 forms; check details

Candidates who wish to make corrections in their application forms can now do so by visiting the official JEE website — jeemain.nta.nic.in — before July 3, 2022.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2022 9:05:15 pm
This will be a one-time opportunity to make changes in JEE Main Session 2 application forms.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to allow candidates to modify their particulars in the online application form of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2. Candidates who wish to make corrections in their application forms can now do so by visiting the official JEE website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates have time till 11:50 pm of July 3, 2022 to make corrections in their existing application forms.

“In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit/modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, National Testing Agency has decided to provide an opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2,” an official notice from the NTA read.

JEE Main 2022 session 2: How to make changes

Step 1: Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Correction for JEE(MAIN) 2022 Session 2 (two)’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Key in your application number, password and security key.

Step 4: Click on ‘sign in’, and make the required changes.

Step 5: Click on submit. Save and download the application form for the future reference.

Candidates should remember that NTA will not give another such opportunity, so they should ensure that all changes are made. Any additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and Paytm.

Read |JEE Main 2022 Day 7 Session-1 paper analysis: Physics, Chemistry sections NCERT-based

For candidates already registered in Session 1 and applied for Session 2, correction will be allowed only in course (paper), medium of question paper, exam cities and additional fee payment (if applicable). For candidates who registered for Session 2 only, candidates will be allowed to change either father’s name or mother’s name, category or re-upload category certificate and vice-versa and not both (same with sub category), qualification including passing year and course (paper). For students of session 2 and those who do not have Aadhar verified status, candidates will also be allowed to change their date of birth and gender.

Additionally, NTA has also announced that it will reopen the application forms for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 Session 2 (July 2022).

