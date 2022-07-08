JEE Main 2022: Questions from final answer key dropped, here’s what NTA plans to do

JEE Main 2022 Session 1:The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional final key for B.E/B.Tech. (Paper I) of JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam recently. However, it was revealed in the answer key that four questions have been dropped and one question has more than one answer.

The provisional answer key for B.E/B.Tech. (Paper I) of JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam is available for candidates at the official JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Questions that have been dropped in the B.E/B.Tech. (Paper I) of JEE Main 2022 Session 1 answer key are:

– 101678 from shift 1 of June 24

– 101070 from shift 1 of June 26

– 501111 from shift 2 of June 29

– 501121 from shift 2 of June 29

In such case, when the question is dropped from the JEE Main exam, candidates are not awarded full marks for that question. “If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped then percent equivalence is to be established on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted,” an official statement from NTA reads.

However, this is only if the question is in MCQ form. If the question would have been numerical value question, then “four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error,” NTA explains.

Additionally, question 1382 from shift 2 of June 24 had two correct answers. As per the provisional answer key, this question had two correct answers: 1221 or 1222. In such a case, candidates who selected either of these two answers will be given full marks, but the candidates who did not mark either of these will not be awarded any mark. “If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options,” NTA notice reads.

Meanwhile, a senior official from NTA told The Indian Express that the results for JEE Main session 1 exam will be released by July 10. “We are almost ready and the result will be out this week,” the official said.