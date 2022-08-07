JEE Main 2022: NTA drops 6 questions, 5 questions have more than one answer; here’s what NTA plans to do

Updated: August 7, 2022 10:50:20 am
JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main 2022 answer key session 2 in the early hours of August 7, and candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the provisional final answer key of B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I) from the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, candidates should note that the NTA has dropped some questions.
In the provisional final answer key for session 2 of JEE Main 2022, the NTA has dropped six questions and has also revealed that there arfe more than one correct answers for five questions.
According to the final answer key these six questions have been dropped by the NTA this year:
|Question ID
|Exam date
|Shift
|100003
|25 July
|Shift 1
|100030
|25 July
|Shift 1
|144966
|26 July
|Shift 2
|11694012
|27 July
|Shift 1
|100403
|27 July
|Shift 2
|100430
|27 July
|Shift 2
Now, candidates should remember that they will not be awarded any mark for these dropped questions. “If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped then percent equivalence is to be established on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted,” an official statement from NTA reads.
However, this is only if the question is in MCQ form. If the question would have been numerical value question, then “four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error,” NTA explains.
In addition to this, the NTA has also declared that five questions had more than one answer. These questions are:
|Question ID
|Correct option ID
|Exam date
|Shift
|100089
|0 or 1
|25 July
|Shift 1
|1449674
|1 or 2
|26 July
|Shift 2
|100415
|1 or 2
|27 July
|Shift 2
|154771545238
|1 or 4
|28 July
|Shift 2
|154771545635
|2 or 4
|30 July
|Shift 2
In such situations when a question has more than one correct answer, candidates who selected either of these two answers will be given full marks, but the candidates who did not mark either of these will not be awarded any mark. “If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options,” NTA notice reads.
The NTA had dropped four questions in the JEE Main session 1 answer key too.
