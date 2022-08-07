JEE Main 2022: NTA drops 6 questions, 5 questions have more than one answer; here’s what NTA plans to do

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main 2022 answer key session 2 in the early hours of August 7, and candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the provisional final answer key of B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I) from the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, candidates should note that the NTA has dropped some questions.

In the provisional final answer key for session 2 of JEE Main 2022, the NTA has dropped six questions and has also revealed that there arfe more than one correct answers for five questions.

Read | JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates

According to the final answer key these six questions have been dropped by the NTA this year:

Question ID Exam date Shift 100003 25 July Shift 1 100030 25 July Shift 1 144966 26 July Shift 2 11694012 27 July Shift 1 100403 27 July Shift 2 100430 27 July Shift 2

Now, candidates should remember that they will not be awarded any mark for these dropped questions. “If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped then percent equivalence is to be established on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted,” an official statement from NTA reads.

However, this is only if the question is in MCQ form. If the question would have been numerical value question, then “four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error,” NTA explains.

In addition to this, the NTA has also declared that five questions had more than one answer. These questions are: