Tuesday, July 19, 2022

JEE Main 2022: NTA defers second session, exam from July 24

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: The delay, an official said, was to keep adequate buffer between the end of the first phase of CUET and the beginning of JEE Main

By: Express News Service | New Delhi I |
Updated: July 19, 2022 2:44:38 pm
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: The second session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) has been deferred. It will now be held from July 24 to July 28, a senior official of the National Testing Agency (NTA) confirmed to The Indian Express.

Earlier, the entrance exam was scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30. The delay, the official said, was to keep an adequate buffer between the end of the first phase of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) and the beginning of JEE (Main). Phase 1 of CUET is being held from July 15 to July 20.

“We need some buffer between two exam for adequate preparation. CUET ends on July 20 and it would have been difficult to start another exam the next day. Hence, JEE (Main) will now start from July 24,” the senior official added.

Admit cards will be released about two to three days before the exam. Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in

NTA conducted the session 1 exam from June 23 to June 29 and the result was declared in the early hours of July 12. A total of 14 candidates scored a perfect 300/300 score. Sneha Pareek was the only female topper among them.

