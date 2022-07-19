Updated: July 19, 2022 2:44:38 pm
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: The second session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) has been deferred. It will now be held from July 24 to July 28, a senior official of the National Testing Agency (NTA) confirmed to The Indian Express.
Earlier, the entrance exam was scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30. The delay, the official said, was to keep an adequate buffer between the end of the first phase of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) and the beginning of JEE (Main). Phase 1 of CUET is being held from July 15 to July 20.
Meet the JEE Main toppers: Girl topper | Gujarat | West Bengal | Maharashtra | Uttarakhand | Punjab | Rajasthan | Karnataka | Bihar | Tripura
“We need some buffer between two exam for adequate preparation. CUET ends on July 20 and it would have been difficult to start another exam the next day. Hence, JEE (Main) will now start from July 24,” the senior official added.
Subscriber Only Stories
Admit cards will be released about two to three days before the exam. Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in
NTA conducted the session 1 exam from June 23 to June 29 and the result was declared in the early hours of July 12. A total of 14 candidates scored a perfect 300/300 score. Sneha Pareek was the only female topper among them.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle EastPremium
Monsoon session: Drawing harder political linesPremium
Latest News
JEE Main 2022: NTA defers second session, exam from July 24
Explained: What EMD amount reveals about players in the 5G auction race
AAP MP claims candidates’ caste being asked in Army recruitment; Defence Minister dismisses ‘rumour’
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Looking for deals on Apple iPhone, OnePlus? What to keep in mind
Watch: Niroshan Dickwella’s excellent stumping to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq
From the Urdu Press: Dhankhar-Alva battle and Revdi culture war to unparliamentary duels and Hamid Ansari row
BTS’ V cries in new In The Soop teaser, tells Wooga Squad: ‘My walls are down when I’m with you…’
Karnataka: School owner posed as principal to facilitate PSI exam scam, CID probe reveals
Woman delivers baby outside emergency wing of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, family alleges negligence
Spicejet introduces 26 new flights under UDAN scheme
NASA hosts contest to design starshade that will help find Earth-like planets
Man stabbed in Bihar, police deny Nupur Sharma angle