JEE Main 2022: Before the admit card releases, here’s all you need to know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) on June 20 to 29. From attempts to the exam centre, here are the changes introduced in the last two years.

While there is no set age limit for candidates who wish to appear for the JEE Main 2022. It has been declared that the candidates who have cleared their class 12 or equivalent examination in 2020, 2021 or are appearing for it in 2022, can apply for the JEE Main 2022 exam.

However, this does not apply to the institute that the candidate is aiming for, and candidates will have to check the eligibility criteria for participating institutes individually to get admission to that specific college/university.

JEE Main 2022: Number of attempts reduced

The biggest change brought in by the NTA was the reduction of the number of attempts allowed for every candidate. Unlike last year, the JEE Main 2022 will only be conducted twice this year. In 2020, the JEE Main was conducted in four sessions, due to the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Earlier, there used to be a single session of JEE Main, which was later increased to two attempts in 2020. However, the number of attempts increased to four last year due to Covid-19.

JEE Main 2022: Change in exam pattern

JEE Main 2022 will be divided into sections, this year. Section A will have 20 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and all these will be in MCQ format. Section B will have 10 questions on deriving numerical values.

This year, one major change in the format is the introduction of negative marking. While candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer, one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. However, there will be no deductions for questions that candidates do not attempt.

Last year, the NTA had increased the number of questions from 75 to 90, and candidates had to attempt any five questions in section B. However, there was no negative marking last year.

JEE Main 2022: Choice of exam city

Another big change that was brought in this year is the choice of the exam centre. NTA instructed that now while applying, candidates have to select any four cities of their choice in which they would be comfortable appearing for the JEE Main exam. However, the choice of centre cities will be limited to the state of permanent address or state of present address only.

Regional languages

For JEE Main 2021, NTA announced that the exam will take place in 13 languages. However, candidates who chose the regional language were allocated an exam centre in that state itself. English, Urdu and Hindi were available in all centres across the country.

These 13 languages are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

New registration process

To simplify the registration process, NTA has divided the entire procedure into three stages this year. At stage 1, candidates have to register themselves at the portal to generate their application number and password. Then, candidates have to fill out the application form including filling up personal details, applying for the paper, choosing the examination cities, providing the details of educational qualifications, and uploading the images and documents as part of stage 2. In the last stage of registration (stage 3), candidates will submit the registration fee.

Earlier, the registration used to be a one-step process.

Additionally, this year applicants were not given the opportunity to make corrections in their JEE Main 2022 forms as there was no correction window and multiple entries, as the NTA withdrew this facility.