JEE Main 2022 Exam LIVE Updates: Registration process begins; check eligibility criteria

JEE Main 2022 LIVE: Applicants can check the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in for more information on the schedule, eligibility criteria. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

JEE Main 2022 LIVE News Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2022 today. The registration portal is now live soon and candidates will be able to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 will be organised in two sessions – April and May. NTA will release the JEE Main 2022 application form separately for all sessions. Along with the notification, NTA has also released the exam dates, eligibility, pattern, syllabus and other details on the official website.

Students who have completed class 12 or its equivalent exam in the year 2020, 2021 or appearing for class 12 board exams in 2022 are eligible to apply for JEE Main 2022. Applicants who successfully qualify in JEE Main and rank among the top 2.5 candidates be eligible for JEE Advanced 2022

JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in 13 regional languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NTA will provide JEE Main 2022 application form correction window after the completion of the application process. Candidates will be able to edit any mistakes made in the details entered in their application form. Candidates who will opt for category change from reserved to general will have to pay the difference in application fee through the various online means provided. However, in case of a change from general to reserved category, there will be no refund of the difference in fee.