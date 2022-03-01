JEE Main 2022 Exam LIVE Updates: Registration process begins; check eligibility criteria

JEE Main 2022 LIVE News Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2022 today. The registration portal is now live soon and candidates will be able to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2022 will be organised in two sessions – April and May. NTA will release the JEE Main 2022 application form separately for all sessions. Along with the notification, NTA has also released the exam dates, eligibility, pattern, syllabus and other details on the official website.
Students who have completed class 12 or its equivalent exam in the year 2020, 2021 or appearing for class 12 board exams in 2022 are eligible to apply for JEE Main 2022. Applicants who successfully qualify in JEE Main and rank among the top 2.5 candidates be eligible for JEE Advanced 2022
JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in 13 regional languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
NTA will provide JEE Main 2022 application form correction window after the completion of the application process. Candidates will be able to edit any mistakes made in the details entered in their application form. Candidates who will opt for category change from reserved to general will have to pay the difference in application fee through the various online means provided. However, in case of a change from general to reserved category, there will be no refund of the difference in fee.
The online registration process will begin on June 8 and will close on June 14, at 5 pm. The last date to pay registration fee is June 15, till 5 pm. Candidates have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2800. For SC, ST, PwD and female candidates the registration fee is Rs 1400.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) has released the exam dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022. The exam will be conducted on July 3. Candidates can check the entire exam schedule at jeeadv.ac.in. This year, IIT-Bombay is conducting the exam.
For appearing in the JEE (Main) - 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) - 2022 examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the Institute(s) in which they are desirous of taking admission.
*Each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any 05 (five) questions out of 10. There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B. 4 marks will be awarded for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.
JEE Mains 2022 will be held in 13 languages from next year. These include English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Odia and Malayalam.
The application process for JEE Main 2022 started from today, and can apply till March 31. The fees can be paid online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have cleared plus 2 with at least five subjects can apply for the engineering entrance.
Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application form button
Step 3: Click on the way you wish to apply
Step 4: Register if not applied before
using credentials
Step 5: Verify and create log-in
Step 6: Fill form, upload images
Step 7: Make payment, submit form
The agency said that the decision will benefit candidates in multiple ways. “This will give two opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they are not able to give their best in one attempt. In the first attempt, the students will get a first-hand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting for the second time. This will reduce the chances of dropping a year and droppers would not have to waste an entire year,” the official website read.
NTA is has released the schedule for JEE Main 2022, and the number of attempts have been reduced from four to two sessions this year. However, the timeline for the exam was severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Now that the schedule has been announced students are jittery if the exam date will collide with the CBSE Class 12 datasheet. Read more here
A candidate need not appear in both Sessions. However, if a candidate appears in more than one Session then his/her best of the JEE (Main) – 2022 NTA Scores will be considered for preparation of merit list/ ranking.
As per the notice, only one Application Form is to be submitted by a candidate for each session. Multiple application forms submitted by a candidate for the same session will not be accepted.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 1 has officially confirmed that JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions instead of four. While the exam dates have not been released by the agency, the agency has announced a reduction in the number of attempts. The application process will soon begin at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NTA has begun the registration process for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2022 today. The portal will remain open till March 31, up tp 5 pm. Candidates can register at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam dates for JEE Main 2022. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The exams from April session will be conducted on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. The May session exams will he held on May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29