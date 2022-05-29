JEE Main 2022: Last minute tips and strategy to score well

— Saurabh Kumar

JEE Main 2022 being around the corner with hardly a month left, aspirants are already geared up. This year, the JEE Main exam will commence from June 20, 2022.

As JEE is a highly competitive exam, it is estimated that more than 16 lakh students will be sitting for the exam this year and nearly two lakh aspirants will be eligible to proceed further for the JEE Advanced. With such heavy competition in their mind, how should an aspirant prepare with a month left with them?

For candidates to succeed, using time to perfection would be critical. Now, with almost no time left, it should be mandatory for them to take multiple online mock examinations for better practice and analysis of each topic.

Candidates must dedicate a large amount of time to evaluate preparation due to the wide syllabus for the JEE Main exam. Continuous attention, deep understanding of the topic, and the most effective exam-taking approach are all required for JEE Main preparations.

High-weightage topics

— Physics: Focus on high weightage topics such as modern physics, heat and thermodynamics, optics, capacitors and electrostatics current electricity, magnetics, kinematics waves and sound, electromagnetic induction. Kinematics and particle dynamics are two significant mechanics subjects that occur almost always in JEE papers. According to general trends, the most significant topics in terms of the amount of questions asked in past JEE years are mechanics and electricity and magnetism.

— Chemistry: The following topics are essential – coordination chemistry, periodic tables and representative elements, thermodynamics and gaseous state, mole concept in physical chemistry and organic chemistry, nuclear chemistry and environment, chemical and ionic equilibrium, electrochemistry, and chemical bonding in inorganic chemistry.

— Mathematics: Focus on some of the high scoring topics such as quadratic equations and expressions, limits, continuity and differentiability, definite integral in calculus, complex numbers, statistics, progression series, probability, vectors, matrices in algebra; circle, parabola, hyperbola in coordinate geometry.

Chapters such as complex number, usually has 2-3 problems (all exclusively complex numbers) per year. As a result, learning complex numbers, vectors, and the definite integral must be prioritised. Finally, the only approach to succeed in Mathematics is to practice problems while remembering the pattern of questions from prior JEE examinations.

Tips for last-minute preparations

— Set your goals: Prepare a weekly and daily schedule for yourself. Make a list of the chapters or subjects that need to be rewritten. To get more productive, make short and handwritten notes

— Be updated with the latest pattern: According to the grading pattern, each topic will be given 30 questions, thus selective study is not recommended. In mathematics, more emphasis should be placed on calculus and algebra. Electromagnetism and mechanics account for the majority of questions in physics that are addressed in the mains. Additional physical and organic chemistry questions are expected, as they have been in the past.

— Attempt more mock exams: Revision and practice tests will help students get more familiar with the subjects and concepts, as well as keep them up to speed on the current JEE Mains exam trend and pattern. Taking mock tests and getting a real-time critique has been proven to be extremely beneficial, as students are more likely to learn from their mistakes and avoid repeating them on big exam day.

— Revise extensively: To remember the topics provided throughout JEE Main preparation, you must go over the whole syllabus. JEE is built on the foundation of NCERT texts. So, examine all of the subjects and concepts in great detail as it will help you manage your time throughout the exam.

The previous 30 days should have been utilised wisely to enhance problem solving by getting a complete knowledge of the ideas involved, reducing the time it takes to address an issue, and detecting and correcting flaws. This period should be spent solidifying one’s preparations by focusing on problem-solving and overcoming weaknesses.

The writer is Chief Academic Officer (CAO) of Vidyamandir Classes (VMC)