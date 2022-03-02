JEE Main 2022: 5 Key takeaways from this year’s notification

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 1 released the official notification on the JEE Main 2022 exam dates and registration. The registration process began on March 1 and the last date to apply is March 31 till 5 pm. Candidates can register for the JEE Main exam on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

This year’s notification reflected many changes from the exam pattern followed last year. While the number of exam attempts have been reduced to half from last year, the negative marking clause has also been introduced in section B. Here are 5 key takeaways from this year’s JEE Main 2022 notification.

— Total number of attempts slashed

Unlike last year, the JEE Main 2022 exam will be conducted only twice this year. The two sessions will be conducted in April and May 2022. The exams from April session will be conducted on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. The May session exams will he held on May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. In 2021, the NTA had conducted the JEE Main exam in four sessions.

— Negative marking in both sections of question paper

This year, there will be negative marking in both Section A (MCQs) and section B (numerical) of the JEE Main exam. *Each Subject will have two sections. Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any 05 (five) questions out of 10. A total of 4 marks will be awarded for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

— Three-step registration process

To simplify the registration process, NTA has divided the entire procedure intro three stages. At stage 1, candidates have to register themselves at the portal to generate their application number and password. In stage 2, candidates have to fill the application form including filling up of personal details, applying for the paper, choosing the examination cities, providing the details of educational qualifications, and uploading the images and documents. At stage 3 – candidates have to make the fee payment.

— Choice of exam city to be based on address of candidate

While applying, candidates have to select any four cities of their choice to appear for the JEE Main exam. Choice of centre cities will be limited to the state of permanent address or state of present address only.

— NTA to provide scribe to PwD candidates

“It is to be noted that the Scribe will be provided by the National Testing Agency only. The candidates will NOT be allowed to bring his/her own scribe,” the official notification reads.