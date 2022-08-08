JEE Main 2022: Girl topper Palli Jalajakshi shares top spot with friend Menda Hima Vamsi

JEE Main 2022 toppers: In the JEE Main 2022 results declared today, Andhra Pradesh’s Palli Jalajakshi has emerged as one of the toppers by scoring a 100 percentile. Jalajakshi is sharing her spot with another girl topper Sneha Pareek and 22 male toppers who all got a cent percentile. With this, a total of 24 students have secured a perfect score on the overall merit list.

Jalajakshi secured 99.98 percentile in session 1 and reappeared in session 2 to get a perfect score. “I was confident about my preparation and hence had begun the JEE Advanced preparation right after giving JEE Main exams. I expected to score 100 per cent but the result becomes special as my friend Menda Hima Vamsi also topped the exam,” Jalajakshi said,

Both Palli Jalajakshi and Menda Hima Vamsi are classmates at Shri Chaitanya Junior College, Vijayawada. “I joined the school in class 8 and have been preparing for the JEE main exam since then. My father Govindrao Palli is a government school teacher and my inspiration to pursue engineering. While our classes were disrupted due to Covid-19, we had to switch to online coaching. My father made sure that I face no turbulence in my preparation and kept me motivated during that phase,” the topper shared.

Just like other JEE toppers, Jalajakshi wants to join IIT Bombay to pursue BTech Computer Science but her professional aspirations are different from others. She wants to take up the civil services exam after graduation and wants to work for the digitisation of the country.

When asked, why she chose engineering rather than other humanities subjects, she said, “As per my knowledge about the exam, the success rate in UPSC Civil Services is very low. Hence, I want to ensure I have a secure future. If not civil services, I will take up another job.”