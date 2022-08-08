scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

JEE Main 2022: Girl topper Palli Jalajakshi shares top spot with friend Menda Hima Vamsi

Just like other JEE toppers, Jalajakshi wants to join IIT Bombay to pursue BTech Computer Science but her professional aspirations are different from others. She wants to take up the civil services exam after graduation and wants to work for the digitization of the country. 

Written by Sakshi Saroha | New Delhi I |
Updated: August 8, 2022 2:23:11 pm
JEE Main toppersJust like other JEE toppers, Jalajakshi wants to join IIT Bombay to pursue BTech Computer Science but her professional aspirations are different from others. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

JEE Main 2022 toppers: In the JEE Main 2022 results declared today, Andhra Pradesh’s Palli Jalajakshi has emerged as one of the toppers by scoring a 100 percentile. Jalajakshi is sharing her spot with another girl topper Sneha Pareek and 22 male toppers who all got a cent percentile. With this, a total of 24 students have secured a perfect score on the overall merit list. 

Read |NTA JEE Main 2022 result declared; 24 candidates get 100% marks in overall merit list

Jalajakshi secured 99.98 percentile in session 1 and reappeared in session 2 to get a perfect score. “I was confident about my preparation and hence had begun the JEE Advanced preparation right after giving JEE Main exams. I expected to score 100 per cent but the result becomes special as my friend Menda Hima Vamsi also topped the exam,” Jalajakshi said,

Both Palli Jalajakshi and Menda Hima Vamsi are classmates at Shri Chaitanya Junior College, Vijayawada. “I joined the school in class 8 and have been preparing for the JEE main exam since then. My father Govindrao Palli is a government school teacher and my inspiration to pursue engineering. While our classes were disrupted due to Covid-19, we had to switch to online coaching. My father made sure that I face no turbulence in my preparation and kept me motivated during that phase,” the topper shared. 

Also read |JEE Main 2022 topper Shrenik Mohan Sakala switched to CBSE for better JEE preparation

Just like other JEE toppers, Jalajakshi wants to join IIT Bombay to pursue BTech Computer Science but her professional aspirations are different from others. She wants to take up the civil services exam after graduation and wants to work for the digitisation of the country. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...Premium
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, coursesPremium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses

Meet the JEE Main toppers: Girl topper | Gujarat | West Bengal  | Maharashtra  | Uttarakhand  | Punjab  | Rajasthan  | Karnataka | Bihar | Tripura

When asked, why she chose engineering rather than other humanities subjects, she said, “As per my knowledge about the exam, the success rate in UPSC Civil Services is very low. Hence, I want to ensure I have a secure future. If not civil services, I will take up another job.” 

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 01:47:27 pm

Most Popular

1

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

3

IND vs WI 5th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

4

Pune on ‘red’ alert today, heavy rain to lash western Maharashtra

5

CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says never got any support from Delhi government despite being in city for 20 years

Featured Stories

August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dali...
A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dali...
Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs
Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs
Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Nitish Kumar vs BJP: How numbers stack up in Bihar Assembly

Nitish Kumar vs BJP: How numbers stack up in Bihar Assembly

PM hails Naidu's wit, one-liners as RS bids farewell to Vice President

PM hails Naidu's wit, one-liners as RS bids farewell to Vice President

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago
Idea Exchange

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago

Premium
Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah's Vartika Chaturvedi is on hunt for diabolical serial killers
Watch trailer

Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah's Vartika Chaturvedi is on hunt for diabolical serial killers

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Premium
Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement