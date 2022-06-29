scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
JEE Main 2022 Day 7 Session-1 paper analysis: Physics, Chemistry sections NCERT-based

Overall, the exam was rated to be easy to moderate on the difficulty level, with the toughest section being Physics for today's exams. Mathematics had lengthy calculations, but could have been completed on time.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2022 4:51:29 pm
Mathematics had lengthy calculations. (Representative image)

The National Testing Agency conducted the day 7 of JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam today, i.e. June 29, 2022, and the exam was rated to be of easy to moderate difficulty level.

In today’s exam, Mathematics was rated to be difficult by some students as it involved some complicated and time consuming calculations. There were about eight questions from calculus, nearly seven questions from Algebra, about four questions from Vectors and three from Dimensional geometry and not less than four questions from Coordinate Geometry. The Algebra questions were multi-conceptual, so students who had practiced thoroughly solved mock tests stand a chance of scoring good marks in this section.

Read |JEE Main 2022 Day 6 Session-1 paper analysis: Chemistry predictable, lengthy calculations in Mathematics

Some students said Physics was one of the toughest parts of this exam. It had about three questions from Optics, not less than seven questions from Mechanics, about three questions from Thermodynamics and questions from waves and Sound. The section also had questions from Semiconductors. “As expected, numerical type questions were more in numbers than theoretical questions and almost all numerical were simple formula-based questions. Practising a sufficient number of similar tests would be immensely helpful for students,” said Ajay Sharma,, National Academic Director, Engineering, AakashBYJU’S.

The Chemistry section was massively based on the NCERT syllabus and mock tests. Questions from physical and organic portions were slightly more in numbers, according to some students. The organic portion contained some numerical questions. Chapters like Polymers and environmental chemistry besides regular topics found due representation in the paper.

This section, too, was wholly based on NCERT syllabus so covering NCERT and its examples would be the key to scoring good marks.

