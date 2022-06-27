JEE Main 2022 Day 5 Session-1 shift 2 paper analysis: Mathematics section time consuming, NCERT mock tests help

Day 5 of JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam has now concluded and students have rated it to be easy to moderate on difficulty level. However, shift 1 (morning shift) of day 5 was rated to be moderately difficult.

Students found the mathematics section of JEE Main 2022 to be easy to moderate on the difficulty scale, even though there were slightly lengthy calculations involved and some questions seemed tricky.

Mathematics

For this section of JEE Main, experts and students observed that the questions were a bit tricky, and some lengthy calculations were involved which made the section slightly time consuming. However, almost all topics were covered in this exam. There were nearly seven questions from Calculus, five from Coordinate Geometry, nearly two from Vectors and 3D and over seven questions from Algebra.

Chemistry

The Chemistry exam was mainly based on the NCERT syllabus, and so the students who prepared from the NCERT syllabus and revised by solving NCERT mock tests, should be able to score good. Nearly five of the numerical based questions were from Physical Chemistry and two from inorganic Chemistry. “Overall the questions from Physical, Organic and Inorganic branches were evenly distributed,” said Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash+BYJU’S.

Physics

Students and experts found Physics to be the most difficult part of the exam this evening as “there were a good number of numericals which were largely formula based, and some of them involved calculations,” Sharma said. The section had nearly six questions from electricity and magnetics, more than six questions from mechanics, over four questions from modern physics, three from waves and sound and four questions from Optics.