JEE Main 2022 Day 5 Session-1 paper analysis: Mathematics section trouble students

On day 5 of the JEE Main 2022 session 1, the paper offered moderately difficult questions to students. As per candidates, the questions covered almost all chapters of CBSE Board class 11 and 12 syllabus. Mathematics section posed as tricky while Chemistry questions were easy to solve. .

In terms of order of difficulty – Mathematics was moderately tough while Chemistry was easy amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of moderate level as per students.

In the mathematics section, questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Conic sections and algebra. Some questions were asked from chapters like probability, determinants, Progressions, Straight Lines and Ellipse, 3 D Geometry, Definite Integrals, Differential Equations. the numerical section had lengthy calculations. Few questions were reported as tricky.

In the Chemistry section, physical Chemistry was given more weightage compared to inorganic and organic Chemistry. Numerical based questions were mostly from Physical Chemistry. Meanwhile, Physics section was rated balanced. Numerical based questions were easy as per the students.