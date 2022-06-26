JEE Main 2022 Day 4 Session-1 paper analysis: Physics rated easy, Math and Chemistry sections lengthy

The first shift of the JEE Main 2022, which was held on June 26, has been completed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The first shift of the JEE Main 2022 exam lasted three hours and took place from 9 am to 12 noon. Students immediately began debating the question paper as soon as they exited the examination room.

The JEE Main exam was somewhat challenging, according to the candidates. The exam was simpler than in the prior session, though. The mathematics section was more time-consuming and challenging than the other two. Students found mathematics to be lengthy yet straightforward to practice. Inorganic Chemistry had a modest advantage over the other topics in the overall section. Chemistry’s questions were entirely derived from NCERT.

Chemistry:

Physical Chemistry Inorganic Chemistry Organic Chemistry 10 12 8

Physics:

Mechanics Heat and Thermodynamics Electricity and Magnetics Optics Waves and Sound Modern Physics 8+ 6+ 8+ 4+ – 3+

“In Physics, questions ware asked from almost all chapters. Numerical questions were more in numbers than theoretical ones. The Paper was easy and the physics portion could have been solved within an hour comfortably. Regular practice from standard bounces could be helpful,” said Ajay Sharma, national Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash+BYJU’S.

Mathematics:

Algebra Calculus Coordinate Geometry Vectors and 3D Geometry Trigonometry 6 9 7 5 3

“Some questions in the paper involved lengthy calculations. Topic coverage tilted in favour of coordinate Geometry, Vectors and 3D. Regular practice with emphasis on mock tests would prove to be immensely helpful,” Sharma added.