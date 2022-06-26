scorecardresearch
JEE Main 2022 Day 4 Session-1 paper analysis: Physics rated easy, Math and Chemistry sections lengthy

Students found mathematics to be lengthy yet straightforward to practice. Inorganic Chemistry had a modest advantage over the other topics in the overall section. Chemistry's questions were entirely derived from NCERT.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 26, 2022 4:28:18 pm
jee main, jee main 2021, jee main exam 2021 analysisAfter the end of the JEE Main exam, the authority will release the official JEE Main 2022 question paper and answer key on the website. File.

The first shift of the JEE Main 2022, which was held on June 26, has been completed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The first shift of the JEE Main 2022 exam lasted three hours and took place from 9 am to 12 noon. Students immediately began debating the question paper as soon as they exited the examination room.

The JEE Main exam was somewhat challenging, according to the candidates. The exam was simpler than in the prior session, though. The mathematics section was more time-consuming and challenging than the other two. Students found mathematics to be lengthy yet straightforward to practice. Inorganic Chemistry had a modest advantage over the other topics in the overall section. Chemistry’s questions were entirely derived from NCERT.

Read |JEE Main 2022 Day 3 Session-1 paper analysis: Physics rated easy, Mathematics time consuming

Chemistry: 

Physical Chemistry Inorganic Chemistry Organic Chemistry
10 12 8

Physics:

Mechanics Heat and Thermodynamics Electricity and Magnetics Optics Waves and Sound Modern Physics
8+ 6+ 8+ 4+ 3+

“In Physics, questions ware asked from almost all chapters. Numerical questions were more in numbers than theoretical ones. The Paper was easy and the physics portion could have been solved within an hour comfortably. Regular practice from standard bounces could be helpful,” said Ajay Sharma, national Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash+BYJU’S.

Also Read |JEE Main 2022: Check previous years’ qualifying cut-off scores

Mathematics:

Algebra Calculus Coordinate Geometry Vectors and 3D Geometry Trigonometry
6 9 7 5 3

“Some questions in the paper involved lengthy calculations. Topic coverage tilted in favour of coordinate Geometry, Vectors and 3D. Regular practice with emphasis on mock tests would prove to be immensely helpful,” Sharma added.

