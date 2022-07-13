JEE Main 2022: Coimbatore girl Deeksha Dhiwakar is Tamil Nadu topper, says followed teacher’s advice religiously

Deeksha Dhiwakar from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu secured the 99.99 percentile in JEE Main 2022 for admissions to engineering colleges across the country.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dhiwakar said the coronavirus pandemic didn’t deter her from securing maximum marks in JEE Main and that she had been preparing for the past two years. In her first attempt, Dhiwakar scored 100 in Physics, 99.98 in Chemistry, and 99.97 in Mathematics.

“Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we had online classes for a large part of my eleventh grade. But the school supported us even during the lockdown period so I didn’t face much difficulty during the pandemic,” said the student of Suguna PIP School in Coimbatore.

When asked if she followed any specific method or exercise which helped her top the chart in JEE Main, Dhiwakar said that she followed her teacher’s advice.

“We had school on some days, we had our practice tests. The preparation had remained the same. I put the same effort into all three subjects. Because of the number of shifts that are conducted in JEE main, I had a lot of papers from 2020 and 2021 so I prepared with those. Also, practice tests were conducted in schools so that was also very helpful. I didn’t do anything different but just followed the advice of school management and worked hard,” said Dhiwakar.

She said that her family, including her younger sibling, had been very supportive and they are very proud of what she has achieved today.

Dhiwakar is awaiting her Class 12 board examination results and said she has done well in that as well.