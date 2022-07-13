scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

JEE Main 2022: Coimbatore girl Deeksha Dhiwakar is Tamil Nadu topper, says followed teacher’s advice religiously

JEE Main 2022 Tamil Nadu topper Deeksha Dhiwakar scored 100 in Physics, 99.98 in Chemistry, and 99.97 in Mathematics in her first attempt.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
July 13, 2022 11:00:25 am
JEE main 2022Dhiwakar is awaiting her Class 12 board examination results and said she has done well in that as well. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

 Deeksha Dhiwakar from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu secured the 99.99 percentile in JEE Main 2022 for admissions to engineering colleges across the country.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dhiwakar said the coronavirus pandemic didn’t deter her from securing maximum marks in JEE Main and that she had been preparing for the past two years. In her first attempt, Dhiwakar scored 100 in Physics, 99.98 in Chemistry, and 99.97 in Mathematics.

Meet the JEE Main toppers: Girl topper | Gujarat | West Bengal  | Maharashtra  | Uttarakhand  | Punjab  | Rajasthan  | Karnataka | Bihar | Tripura | Delhi

“Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we had online classes for a large part of my eleventh grade. But the school supported us even during the lockdown period so I didn’t face much difficulty during the pandemic,” said the student of Suguna PIP School in Coimbatore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupeePremium
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee

When asked if she followed any specific method or exercise which helped her top the chart in JEE Main, Dhiwakar said that she followed her teacher’s advice.

Also read |The Right Choice | BE or BTech, is one more valuable than the other? Experts weigh in

“We had school on some days, we had our practice tests. The preparation had remained the same. I put the same effort into all three subjects. Because of the number of shifts that are conducted in JEE main, I had a lot of papers from 2020 and 2021 so I prepared with those. Also, practice tests were conducted in schools so that was also very helpful. I didn’t do anything different but just followed the advice of school management and worked hard,” said Dhiwakar.

She said that her family, including her younger sibling, had been very supportive and they are very proud of what she has achieved today.

Dhiwakar is awaiting her Class 12 board examination results and said she has done well in that as well.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement