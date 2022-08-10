JEE Main 2022: Check last year’s cut-off for computer science in top NITs

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main result 2022. The link to download the result of JEE Main 2022 is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. With results, the NTA has also released the qualifying cutoff. The JEE Main exam is conducted for NIT, IIIT and other GFTIs admission. Moreover, the JEE Main is also a qualifying exam for the JEE Advanced.

Students seeking admission in BTech courses at NITs can appear for counselling directly after JEE Main, however, for IIT admission, aspirants have to qualify the JEE Advanced exam. Furthermore, the qualifying exam doesn’t guarantee admission. Candidates are required to meet the cutoff as released by the respective institute. Below candidates can check previous year’s CSE cutoff for top NITs.

JEE Main 2022: Previous year cutoff for CSE in top NITs (General Category)

NITs Male Female Home State Other State Home State Other State NIT Trichy 5432 386 7464 386 NIT Surathkal 2734 618 4247 1045 NIT Rourkela 8255 2033 8437 3081 NIT Warangal 2622 1082 3149 1751 NIT Calicut 9792 2717 13963 4919

Students willing to get admission into NITs are required to participate in the counselling. The counselling process will be held by JoSAA. The JoSAA counselling dates 2022 will be announced soon at josaa.nic.in.