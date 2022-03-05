JEE Main 2022 notification, schools reopening and more: Top education news this week

NTA released the much waited JEE Main 2022 notification this week. The registrations began on March 1 with some changes introduced by the NTA. Changes have also been announced in the exam pattern. In addition to this, several state boards announced datesheets and results for annual exams. Delhi University VC has announced plans for its centenary celebrations, and Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated Delhi Teachers University at Outram Lane, Mukherjee Nagar. A lot more has happened in education this week. Here’s a recap:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the datesheet for ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams. Both ICSE and ISC Semester 2 exams will begin on April 25. The ICSE semester 2 exams conclude on May 20. Later, the boatrd revised the exam dates for ICSE (class 10) semester 2 exams. As per the revised timetable, Maths and Geography exams which were earlier scheduled for May 3 and 5, will now be conducted on May 2 and 4. Physics exam will now be held on May 9 and Biology on May 17. Meanwhile, the exam timetable for class 12 remains unchanged. The ISC exams will be conducted from April 25 to June 6. The class 10 exams will commence at 11 am every day and the exams will be of 1 hour 30-minute duration, while class 12 exams will begin at 2 pm and will be of 1 hour 30 minutes duration.

This year, Delhi University (DU) will begin its centenary celebrations on May 1. As a part of these celebrations, DU students whose studies remained unfinished would be given a “centenary chance” to finish their studies and obtain their degrees. For the first time, technical courses shall be started in the University such as B.Tech. in Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication and Electrical Engineering, and of UG and PG courses in Management and Economics in Campus of Open Learning. A commemorative coin and a Coffee Table Book are also in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, amidst the Russia-Ukraine crisis, evacuation of students became a paramount concern for governments across the globe, the Russian invasion has thrown international students’ academic journeys out of kilter. Indian students coming back from Ukraine and Russia are now looking at an uncertain future and are worried about what their next step will be if the situation does not get better soon.

Also, records show a three-fold increase in the number of candidates taking the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) over the last five years – the mandatory test for all Indian students going abroad for an MBBS degree to obtain a licence to practise medicine in India. According to the National Board of Examination (NBE) that conducts this, the number of medical graduates who took the test increased from 12,116 in 2015 to 35,774 in 2020. This, even as India added nearly 30,000 new medical seats during the same period.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 1 released the official notification on the JEE Main 2022 exam dates and registration. The registration process began on March 1 and the last date to apply is March 31 till 5 pm. This year’s notification reflected many changes from the exam pattern followed last year. Unlike last year, the JEE Main 2022 exam will be conducted only twice this year — in April and May 2022. There will be negative marking in both Section A (MCQs) and section B (numerical) of the JEE Main exam. Also, this year, scribes will be provided to PwD candidates. The registration process has also changed this year.

As the Covid cases around the country are on a decline and schools are slowly returning to offline classes, Delhi and Goa governments announced that parents’ consent is no more compulsory for students attending offline classes. “All schools may conduct offline classes for students of grades 10 and 12. Consent of parents for attending offline classes is not mandatory. Schools may also deploy transportation facilities for the convenience of students and parents with COVID-appropriate behaviour being followed,” the DoE said in a letter to schools.

Also read | To go or not to go? Students mull over rejoining offline classes

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday inaugurated the Delhi Teachers University at Outram Lane, Mukherjee Nagar. “Today is a big occasion. This is one of the major dreams of Arvind Kejriwal to establish the world’s best teachers’ university in Delhi…. Today marks the beginning in realising that dream,” said Sisodia, adding that the university had been started in record time.

The National Law University Delhi (NLUD) has launched new-age digital courses on forensics, mental health, and technology law & policy. The courses have been launched by its centres Project39A and Centre for Communication Governance (CCG).