Monday, March 14, 2022
JEE Main 2022 April session dates rescheduled; check fresh schedule 

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 will now be conducted on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4. Candidates can check the details of the revised schedule on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
March 14, 2022 1:21:27 pm
JEE Mains 2022, JEE Mains 2022 PostponedThe exams were scheduled to be conducted on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the exam dates for JEE Main 2022 Session 1. The exam will now be conducted on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4. Candidates can check the details of the revised schedule on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Read |COMEDK UGET 2022: Registration process begins; exam on June 19

“Representations are being received from the candidates seeking the change of dates of Session 1 of JEE (Main) – 2022 on account of the clashing of their Board Exam dates with the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1. In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, NTA has decided to reschedule the exam,” the official notification reads. 

The exams were scheduled to be conducted on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21. The registration process for JEE Main 2022 is underway and the last date to apply is March 31. The fees can be paid online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have cleared plus 2 with at least five subjects can apply for the engineering entrance.

 

