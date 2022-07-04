scorecardresearch
Monday, July 04, 2022
JEE Main 2022 Answer key: NTA extends deadline to raise objections, result likely this week

JEE Main 2022: The candidates can now view the answer key or raise objection till 11:50 pm of July 4. The answer key can be downloaded at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.inedu

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
July 4, 2022 1:38:23 pm
University Grants Commission UGC, common entrance test, common entrance test (CET), JEE Mains and Advanced for engineering courses, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsEarlier, candidates could raise challenge against the answer key till 5 pm of July 4 (Representative image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the duration for display of JEE Main 2022 provisional answer keys and question paper. The candidates can now view the answer key or raise objection till 11:50 pm of July 4. The answer key can be downloaded at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Earlier, candidates could raise challenge against the answer key till 5 pm of July 4. The provisional answer key was released on July 2. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revisions made in the provisional answer key, final answer key and the result will be prepared and declared. The result is likely to be announced this week.

How to download the JEE Main 2022 answer key:

Step 1:Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Select the “Answer key” link as your first action. 

Step 3: Type in your application number and password, then press the “submit” button. 

Step 4: The primary solution key will be shown on the screen. 

Step 5: Download it, then review the solutions.

 After the results are announced, NTA will publish the JEE Main 2022 marks. The projected rank of candidates based on the score is included in the JEE Main marks vs rank table. At the exam centre, candidates must bring their JEE Main to admit card and one other form of acceptable photo identification.

 

