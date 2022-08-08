scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

JEE Main 2022 topper Shrenik Mohan Sakala switched to CBSE for better JEE preparation

JEE Main 2022: With his eye at a career in Applied Mathematics, Amravati boy Shrenik Mohan Sakala aims to get admission as a computer science student in either IIT Mumbai or Delhi.

Written by Alifiya Khan | Pune |
Updated: August 8, 2022 2:24:00 pm
JEE Main 2022 topperJEE Main 2022: He scored 99 percent in Physics and Chemistry and 98 per cent in Mathematics in the CBSE Class 12 exams. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

JEE Main 2022: Amravati boy Shrenik Mohan Sakala — who is one of the JEE Main 2022 toppers among the 24 candidates with a 100 per cent score — says he wants to make a career in Applied Mathematics, and that has led him to his IIT dream. He aims to get admission as a computer science student at either IIT Mumbai or Delhi.

A student of Maharishi Public School in Amravati, Sakala who scored 99 percent in Physics and Chemistry and 98 per cent in Mathematics in the CBSE Class 12 examination said the lockdown and its imposed online learning restrictions came as a blessing to him, contributing to his success at JEE mains.

JEE Main 2022 |liveResult declared; meet the toppers

“I have always been a self-study kind of person. Students who struggle at self-control may have struggled with online learning as they can easily be distracted by gadgets or other things. For me, it saved the time of commute and gave me an entire day to study at home, at my convenience,” he said.

Also read |JEE Main 2022: Girl topper Palli Jalajakshi shares top spot with friend Menda Hima Vamsi

“Since I am good at managing distractions, I studied only for six or seven hours a day but during that time, my concentration didn’t waver. My younger sister was giving her class 10 exams this year, so the atmosphere at home was also conducive as our mother ensured we had few distractions during study hours. People go to hostels to avoid distractions but even if we had guests, my mother ensured I wasn’t disturbed,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...Premium
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, coursesPremium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses

Sakala has studied the course content and alumni placements at different IITs and therefore, he wants to pursue computer science with focus on Data Science at IIT Delhi or Mumbai, given its track record for the same.

Read |JEE Main 2022: Girl topper Palli Jalajakshi shares top spot with friend Menda Hima Vamsi

He had earlier topped his previous school in class 10, which was affiliated to IGCSE, with a 98.4 per cent score, but switched to a CBSE school for the NCERT syllabus since it helped him prepare for the JEE Main exams in a better manner.

“Actually I enjoy applied Mathematics like Calculus. When I was researching for careers in Math, I also came across the Indian Statistical Institute but people generally go there to study theoretical math, so I chose IIT,” the topper said.

He has two scholarships so far, the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yogana scholarship (which scheme is now discontinued by the government) and the National Talent Search Exam Scholarship, which he won two years ago. In class 11 and 12, he received Rs 15,000 as the scholarship amount which he said was used to pay for a distance learning courses for JEE coaching. For the next four years, he is set to receive Rs 25,000.

His father is in agriculture related business while his mother is a homemaker.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 01:48:31 pm

Most Popular

1

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

3

IND vs WI 5th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

4

Pune on ‘red’ alert today, heavy rain to lash western Maharashtra

5

CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says never got any support from Delhi government despite being in city for 20 years

Featured Stories

August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dali...
A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dali...
Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs
Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs
Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Nitish Kumar vs BJP: How numbers stack up in Bihar Assembly

Nitish Kumar vs BJP: How numbers stack up in Bihar Assembly

PM hails Naidu's wit, one-liners as RS bids farewell to Vice President

PM hails Naidu's wit, one-liners as RS bids farewell to Vice President

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago
Idea Exchange

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago

Premium
Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah's Vartika Chaturvedi is on hunt for diabolical serial killers
Watch trailer

Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah's Vartika Chaturvedi is on hunt for diabolical serial killers

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Premium
Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement