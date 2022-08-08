JEE Main 2022 topper Shrenik Mohan Sakala switched to CBSE for better JEE preparation

Updated: August 8, 2022 2:24:00 pm
JEE Main 2022: Amravati boy Shrenik Mohan Sakala — who is one of the JEE Main 2022 toppers among the 24 candidates with a 100 per cent score — says he wants to make a career in Applied Mathematics, and that has led him to his IIT dream. He aims to get admission as a computer science student at either IIT Mumbai or Delhi.
A student of Maharishi Public School in Amravati, Sakala who scored 99 percent in Physics and Chemistry and 98 per cent in Mathematics in the CBSE Class 12 examination said the lockdown and its imposed online learning restrictions came as a blessing to him, contributing to his success at JEE mains.
“I have always been a self-study kind of person. Students who struggle at self-control may have struggled with online learning as they can easily be distracted by gadgets or other things. For me, it saved the time of commute and gave me an entire day to study at home, at my convenience,” he said.
“Since I am good at managing distractions, I studied only for six or seven hours a day but during that time, my concentration didn’t waver. My younger sister was giving her class 10 exams this year, so the atmosphere at home was also conducive as our mother ensured we had few distractions during study hours. People go to hostels to avoid distractions but even if we had guests, my mother ensured I wasn’t disturbed,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Sakala has studied the course content and alumni placements at different IITs and therefore, he wants to pursue computer science with focus on Data Science at IIT Delhi or Mumbai, given its track record for the same.
He had earlier topped his previous school in class 10, which was affiliated to IGCSE, with a 98.4 per cent score, but switched to a CBSE school for the NCERT syllabus since it helped him prepare for the JEE Main exams in a better manner.
“Actually I enjoy applied Mathematics like Calculus. When I was researching for careers in Math, I also came across the Indian Statistical Institute but people generally go there to study theoretical math, so I chose IIT,” the topper said.
He has two scholarships so far, the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yogana scholarship (which scheme is now discontinued by the government) and the National Talent Search Exam Scholarship, which he won two years ago. In class 11 and 12, he received Rs 15,000 as the scholarship amount which he said was used to pay for a distance learning courses for JEE coaching. For the next four years, he is set to receive Rs 25,000.
His father is in agriculture related business while his mother is a homemaker.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah's Vartika Chaturvedi is on hunt for diabolical serial killers
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Fahadh Faasil’s Malayankunju to stream on Prime Video from August 11
Ready to embrace JD(U) if Nitish breaks ranks with BJP: RJD
‘We pretty much achieved it, but that’s not the end of the road for us’: Rohit Sharma in his dressing room address
CWG 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur rues trend of mistakes in big final
Five reasons why you should replace regular oil with avocado oil
Chennai This Week: Colorful Skies, some laughter and soulful music
Haryana Assembly monsoon session begins today, legislators to use only tabs
Nitish Kumar vs BJP: How the numbers stack up in Bihar Assembly
JEE Main 2022 topper Shrenik Mohan Sakala switched to CBSE for better JEE preparation
Gold Silver Rate Today(August 8): Bullion prices mixed in spot, futures gain
JEE Main 2022: Girl topper Palli Jalajakshi shares top spot with friend Menda Hima Vamsi
Why Australia’s Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play Commonwealth Games women’s cricket final despite Covid-positive test