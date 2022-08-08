JEE Main 2022 topper Shrenik Mohan Sakala switched to CBSE for better JEE preparation

JEE Main 2022: Amravati boy Shrenik Mohan Sakala — who is one of the JEE Main 2022 toppers among the 24 candidates with a 100 per cent score — says he wants to make a career in Applied Mathematics, and that has led him to his IIT dream. He aims to get admission as a computer science student at either IIT Mumbai or Delhi.

A student of Maharishi Public School in Amravati, Sakala who scored 99 percent in Physics and Chemistry and 98 per cent in Mathematics in the CBSE Class 12 examination said the lockdown and its imposed online learning restrictions came as a blessing to him, contributing to his success at JEE mains.

“I have always been a self-study kind of person. Students who struggle at self-control may have struggled with online learning as they can easily be distracted by gadgets or other things. For me, it saved the time of commute and gave me an entire day to study at home, at my convenience,” he said.

“Since I am good at managing distractions, I studied only for six or seven hours a day but during that time, my concentration didn’t waver. My younger sister was giving her class 10 exams this year, so the atmosphere at home was also conducive as our mother ensured we had few distractions during study hours. People go to hostels to avoid distractions but even if we had guests, my mother ensured I wasn’t disturbed,” he said.

Sakala has studied the course content and alumni placements at different IITs and therefore, he wants to pursue computer science with focus on Data Science at IIT Delhi or Mumbai, given its track record for the same.

He had earlier topped his previous school in class 10, which was affiliated to IGCSE, with a 98.4 per cent score, but switched to a CBSE school for the NCERT syllabus since it helped him prepare for the JEE Main exams in a better manner.

“Actually I enjoy applied Mathematics like Calculus. When I was researching for careers in Math, I also came across the Indian Statistical Institute but people generally go there to study theoretical math, so I chose IIT,” the topper said.

He has two scholarships so far, the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yogana scholarship (which scheme is now discontinued by the government) and the National Talent Search Exam Scholarship, which he won two years ago. In class 11 and 12, he received Rs 15,000 as the scholarship amount which he said was used to pay for a distance learning courses for JEE coaching. For the next four years, he is set to receive Rs 25,000.

His father is in agriculture related business while his mother is a homemaker.