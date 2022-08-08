scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

JEE Main 2022: After securing 99.94% in session 1, UP topper secure 100% in session 2 results

JEE Main 2022: Along with his chidlhood dream of obtaining an engineering degree from an IIT, the 18-year-old topper also aims to become an IAS officer.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 8, 2022 6:53:40 pm
JEE Main 2022 topper, JEE Main 2022 result, JEE Main 2022JEE Main 2022: His father used to earlier run a coaching institute for IIT aspirants. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

JEE Main 2022: Kanishk Sharma — who topped in UP in JEE Mains 2022 is based in Orai in Jalaun district of Bundelkhand region — which is politically known for poverty and backwardness. Kanishk secured 99.94 per cent in JEE Main session 1 exams and decided to reappear in session 2 exams, in which he obtained a perfect score. He now aims to secure a seat at IIT Bombay for the Computer Science course.

JEE Main 2022 |liveResult declared; meet the toppers

Along with his childhood dream of obtaining an engineering degree from an IIT, the 18-year-old topper also aims to become an IAS officer.

While Kanishk’s mother is a homemaker, his father Rajesh Chachaundiya runs an Intermediate school in Orai where he also teaches Mathematics. Before opening the college, he used to run a coaching institute for IIT aspirants.

Read |JEE Main 2022: Girl topper Palli Jalajakshi shares top spot with friend Menda Hima Vamsi

Chachaundiya said that Kanishk had started preparations of IIT when he was in class 9. “I helped him in preparations when he was in class 9 and 10. In another two years, he joined online coaching which also helped him in preparations in the pandemic period,” he said. Kanishk has also successfully cleared his class 12 exams this year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumpsPremium
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumps
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...Premium
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
Also read |JEE Main 2022 topper Shrenik Mohan Sakala switched to CBSE for better JEE preparation

The UP topper gets his aspirations from his elder sister, Ashlesha, who is also pursuing engineering in Computer Science from a college in NCR.

The state topper said that he studied nearly 12 hours every day to prepare for JEE Main 2022, whereas he spent only the last few months on the preparation of his class 12 board exams and cleared it with 99.2 per cent.

“Pandemic period was a challenging time, but I had an academic atmosphere at my home which helped me in staying focused on my goal. Online studies saved my time,” he said.

Kanishk believes that “hard work” and “regular practice” in every subject is the mantra of his success and other IIT aspirants should follow the same to achieve their goals.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 06:49:09 pm

Most Popular

1

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

2

Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs

3

Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch

4

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

5

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: PV Sindhu wins Women’s Singles gold, Lakshya Sen 1-1 in Men’s final

Featured Stories

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Death penalty for rape: Both Ashok Gehlot and his critics miss the point
Death penalty for rape: Both Ashok Gehlot and his critics miss the point
What is an IMEI number, how can police use it in cases of mobile phone th...
What is an IMEI number, how can police use it in cases of mobile phone th...
Explained: What to watch out for as talks on US-China audit deal drag on
Explained: What to watch out for as talks on US-China audit deal drag on
Ayodhya list of 'illegal colonisers': From Mayor to 2-term BJP MLA to ex-...
Ayodhya list of 'illegal colonisers': From Mayor to 2-term BJP MLA to ex-...
BJP waits it out, but is nervous 'Nitish Kumar threat serious' this time
BJP waits it out, but is nervous 'Nitish Kumar threat serious' this time
Bulldozers demolish illegal extensions at home of man who pushed, abused woman at Noida society

Bulldozers demolish illegal extensions at home of man who pushed, abused woman at Noida society

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion tomorrow, House session to begin Wednesday

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion tomorrow, House session to begin Wednesday

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago
Idea Exchange

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago

Premium
UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

Premium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement