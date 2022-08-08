JEE Main 2022: After securing 99.94% in session 1, UP topper secure 100% in session 2 results

Updated: August 8, 2022 6:53:40 pm
JEE Main 2022: Kanishk Sharma — who topped in UP in JEE Mains 2022 is based in Orai in Jalaun district of Bundelkhand region — which is politically known for poverty and backwardness. Kanishk secured 99.94 per cent in JEE Main session 1 exams and decided to reappear in session 2 exams, in which he obtained a perfect score. He now aims to secure a seat at IIT Bombay for the Computer Science course.
Along with his childhood dream of obtaining an engineering degree from an IIT, the 18-year-old topper also aims to become an IAS officer.
While Kanishk’s mother is a homemaker, his father Rajesh Chachaundiya runs an Intermediate school in Orai where he also teaches Mathematics. Before opening the college, he used to run a coaching institute for IIT aspirants.
Chachaundiya said that Kanishk had started preparations of IIT when he was in class 9. “I helped him in preparations when he was in class 9 and 10. In another two years, he joined online coaching which also helped him in preparations in the pandemic period,” he said. Kanishk has also successfully cleared his class 12 exams this year.
The UP topper gets his aspirations from his elder sister, Ashlesha, who is also pursuing engineering in Computer Science from a college in NCR.
The state topper said that he studied nearly 12 hours every day to prepare for JEE Main 2022, whereas he spent only the last few months on the preparation of his class 12 board exams and cleared it with 99.2 per cent.
“Pandemic period was a challenging time, but I had an academic atmosphere at my home which helped me in staying focused on my goal. Online studies saved my time,” he said.
Kanishk believes that “hard work” and “regular practice” in every subject is the mantra of his success and other IIT aspirants should follow the same to achieve their goals.
