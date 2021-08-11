JEE Main: Three hostellers from Andhra Pradesh among top scorers, aim to join same college and course

Hostel life proved to be a blessing for the three boys of Sri Chaitanya college, Vijayawada who studied together and qualified the Joint Engineering Examination (JEE) Main April session. While S Harsha Varma and N Nikhil scored 99.99 percentile, DV Paneesh obtained 100 percentile marks and is among the state toppers. All three friends are aiming to join IIT Bombay to pursue BTech in computer science.

Talking to indianexpress.com, the trio shared that studying together with like-minded people in the hostel helped them score well in the entrance exam. They all followed the same study schedule and discussed questions and problems after classes. The trio credits their teachers and principal for encouraging them throughout the preparation.

Duggineni Venkata Paneesh had joined the college in class 11 and has been staying in the hostel for the past two years. His father, D Ugandar Naidu is an Assistant Accounts Officer at APSPDCL Guntakal.

Paneesh studied for approximately 12-13 hours each day and never felt pressured to score well. “I was confident about my preparation and worked hard to get a perfect score. Appearing for mock tests helped in achieving better accuracy in the JEE main exam,” the topper shared.

Whereas, for S Harsha Varma it’s been an oddly consistent journey as he scored an exact 99.99 percentile in all of his three attempts in the JEE Main 2021. Varma told indianexpress.com that he will again be attempting the JEE Main session 4 exam in August but his focus is now on JEE Advanced.

Varma hails from the Vijaywada district itself and visits the college regularly for classes and spends most of his time in the college hostel preparing with his friends. His love for mathematics inspired him to prepare for the JEE exam. For students who are currently preparing for JEE Mains 2021 session 4, Varma advises paying more focus to the preparation of JEE Advanced as the exam is less than two months away.

Nandigama Nikhil believes that NCERTs are enough to crack JEE Main however, referring to previous year question papers can always help in preparing for the exam environment. Nikhil hails from the Kodad district of Telangana and has been preparing for JEE for the last two years.

Nikhil scored 971/1000 in his class 12 AP state board exams and is satisfied with his marks. “Class 12 score doesn’t hold any weightage in the JEE hence I wasn’t worried about the cancellation of board exams. In fact, it bought us the additional time to prepare well for the engineering entrance test,” he said.

Talking about his JEE performance with indianexpress.com, he said “My performance has definitely improved from the last two attempts. I scored 99.92 percentile in February and 99.94 percentile in the March session. This time, I could have done better if I had been more focused on the chemistry section.”

Nikhil will also be appearing in session 4 aiming for a perfect score like his friend Paneesh. He said that studying together for the same exam helped him in maintaining consistency even on days when he didn’t feel much motivated. Since his exam was on the last day of session 3, his friends guided him on the type of questions being asked in the paper.