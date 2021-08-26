JEE Main 2021 Session 4 LIVE Updates: Know when will NTA release answer keys

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the fourth and last session of the JEE Main 2021 on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates were already registered for JEE(Main) 2021 session 4 as on July 15.

The exam was originally set to be conducted in May but was postponed due to Covid outbreak. JEE Main will be held in 13 languages – English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The agency had declared the result for JEE Main (April) 2021 on August 6. The JEE Main 2021 session 3 was successfully conducted on July 20, 22, 25, and 27. A total of 17 candidates secured a cent percent score in the April session 2021 result. Pal Aggarwal and Amaiya Singhal, both from UP were the only girls to have secured a 100 percentile in the JEE Main April 2021 result.

Also read | Why are JEE Main toppers reappearing for the entrance exam?

In 2021, the number of attempts was increased to a total of four. Earlier, students could appear for the engineering entrance test only twice. Students can now appear in JEE Main four times.

Candidates should be among the top 2.50 lakh successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/BTech paper of JEE (Main) 2021 to be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2021. Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1996. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST and PwD candidates.