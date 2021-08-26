JEE Main 2021 Session 4 LIVE Updates: Know when will NTA release answer keys

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the fourth and last session of the JEE Main 2021 on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates were already registered for JEE(Main) 2021 session 4 as on July 15.
The exam was originally set to be conducted in May but was postponed due to Covid outbreak. JEE Main will be held in 13 languages – English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
The agency had declared the result for JEE Main (April) 2021 on August 6. The JEE Main 2021 session 3 was successfully conducted on July 20, 22, 25, and 27. A total of 17 candidates secured a cent percent score in the April session 2021 result. Pal Aggarwal and Amaiya Singhal, both from UP were the only girls to have secured a 100 percentile in the JEE Main April 2021 result.
In 2021, the number of attempts was increased to a total of four. Earlier, students could appear for the engineering entrance test only twice. Students can now appear in JEE Main four times.
Candidates should be among the top 2.50 lakh successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/BTech paper of JEE (Main) 2021 to be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2021. Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1996. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST and PwD candidates.
As per the students' reaction after giving the 4th session of the JEE Main, the pattern, difficulty level and the trend of the exam was not new and as per the usual standards as previous sessions conducted earlier this year. "The usual trend in the JEE Main highlights that mathematics is the most typical section followed by physics and then chemistry. Similar was the trend in terms of the difficulty level with chemistry being the easiest of all," said Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes.
The physics section in today's JEE Main paper had questions from kinematics, optics, electrostatics, magnetism, current electricity, em waves, heat and thermodynamics, communication systems & modern physics. few numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. "This section was balanced compared to the other two subjects," said Ramesh Batlish
Head, FIITJEE Noida.
Physics had total of 30 questions – sections 1 had 20 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with single correct answers and section 2 had 10 numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100.
