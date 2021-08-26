scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 26, 2021
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 LIVE Updates: Know when will NTA release answer keys

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 LIVE Updates: The JEE Main 2021 (session 4) will be conducted on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2 in 13 languages –English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 26, 2021 2:03:44 pm
jee main, jee main 2021, jee main exam 2021,Candidates can download the admit card from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the fourth and last session of the JEE Main 2021 on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates were already registered for JEE(Main) 2021 session 4 as on July 15.

The exam was originally set to be conducted in May but was postponed due to Covid outbreak. JEE Main will be held in 13 languages – English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The agency had declared the result for JEE Main (April) 2021 on August 6. The JEE Main 2021 session 3 was successfully conducted on July 20, 22, 25, and 27. A total of 17 candidates secured a cent percent score in the April session 2021 result. Pal Aggarwal and Amaiya Singhal, both from UP were the only girls to have secured a 100 percentile in the JEE Main April 2021 result.

In 2021, the number of attempts was increased to a total of four. Earlier, students could appear for the engineering entrance test only twice. Students can now appear in JEE Main four times.

Candidates should be among the top 2.50 lakh successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/BTech paper of JEE (Main) 2021 to be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2021. Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1996. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST and PwD candidates.

Live Blog

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 LIVE Updates: Check session 4 paper analysis

13:44 (IST)26 Aug 2021
Mathematics was the most difficult section in today's paper

As per the students' reaction after giving the 4th session of the JEE Main, the pattern, difficulty level and the trend of the exam was not new and as per the usual standards as previous sessions conducted earlier this year. "The usual trend in the JEE Main highlights that mathematics is the most typical section followed by physics and then chemistry. Similar was the trend in terms of the difficulty level with chemistry being the easiest of all," said Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes. 

13:23 (IST)26 Aug 2021
Physics section today was of easy to moderate difficulty

The physics section in today's JEE Main paper had questions from kinematics, optics, electrostatics, magnetism, current electricity, em waves, heat and thermodynamics, communication systems & modern physics. few numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy.  "This section was balanced compared to the other two subjects," said Ramesh Batlish
Head, FIITJEE Noida. 

13:19 (IST)26 Aug 2021
Physics section carried a total of 100 marks

Physics had total of 30 questions – sections 1 had 20 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with single correct answers and section 2 had 10 numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100.

13:17 (IST)26 Aug 2021
NTA conducts JEE Main 2021 session 4 exam today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the fourth and last session of the JEE Main 2021 on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. 

NTA JEE Main 2021 exam dates After the declaration of the result, the data is handed over to the Centralised Seat Allocation Board (CSAB)/JoSAA or the concerned State government or institute for the seat allocation process. File.

The experts predict that the cut-off for JEE Main 2021 will be above 90 per cent. The cut-off is being prepared considering various factors that affect the exam — the total number of aspirants who appeared, the number of available seats, the difficulty level of the exam, previous year cut-off trends.

