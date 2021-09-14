JEE Main 2021 result to be announced soon: How to check 

NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2021 result anytime soon. The result will be declared on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth to check the result.

How to Check JEE Main Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “JEE Main 2021 session 4 results” link.

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: JEE Main result for session 4 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout.

JEE Main result will mention details such as the subject wise NTA percentile score, total NTA score, All India Rank of the candidate and other details. JEE Main qualifying cutoff will also be released with the result. Qualified candidates will become eligible to register for JEE Advanced.

NTA conducted the JEE Main fourth session exam on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2. The final answer key was released on September 8. JEE Main result for session 4 is expected to be announced by 10 pm.