JEE Main 2021 result: Know your score/rank

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main 2021 at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in by the second week of September. JEE Main result link will also be available at ntaresults.nic.in. To download their JEE Main result, candidates will have to log in using their application number and date of birth.

JEE Main result will mention details like the NTA percentile scores and all India rank of the candidates along with the JEE Main qualifying cut-off 2021.

JEE Main 2021 exam was conducted in four sessions. The best of NTA JEE percentile scores from all the JEE Main sessions will be used to determine the candidate’s all India rank.

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the JEE Main result

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the “View JEE Main Result 2021/Scorecard” link.

Enter application number and date of birth

Click on “Submit”

JEE Main 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and save it for future reference.

Along with the JEE Main result, the qualifying cutoff is also declared. Only the top 2,50,000 JEE Main qualified candidates will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced which is the exam for admission into IITs. JEE Advanced is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2021.

The result of JEE Main will be considered for admission into 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Many states and other private institutions/universities also accept JEE Main scores for admission into the undergraduate engineering courses offered by them.