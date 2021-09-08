JEE Main 2021 result: Here’s what we know so far

NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2021 result soon on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Going by the past trend, the final answer key and the result have been declared on the same. However, the National Testing Agency has not confirmed JEE Main result date and time yet.

Once released, the candidates will have to use their JEE Main credentials: application number and date of birth to check the result. The final JEE Main answer key was released earlier.

Steps to download the JEE Main 2021 Result

— Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

— Click on the “View result/Score card” link

— Enter JEE Main Application Number and Date of Birth

— JEE Main 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

— Download the result and take a printout for future purposes

Details that will be mentioned in the JEE Main result are as follows:

NTA percentile score

All India Rank

Category rank of the candidate (if applicable)

JEE Main 2021 exam was held by NTA in four sessions. The best of the NTA scores will be considered for ranking purposes for candidates who have appeared in more than one session.

JEE Main qualifying cut-off will also be released along with the result. The top 2,50,000 qualifying candidates as per the JEE Main result shall be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021.

JEE Advanced scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2021 is the entrance test for admission into the B.Tech and UG engineering programmes in the 23 IITs.