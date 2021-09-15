JEE Main 2021 result and rank announced: How to check here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main 2021 result. Candidates can check it from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The link for checking the results can also be accessed from the website of NTA, which is ntaresults.nic.in. This time, along with the percentile score, NTA has also released JEE Main All India Rank (AIR) for the candidates.

A total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main this year of which 18 students have jointly shared the top rank, as per PTI. Two girls Pal Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh) and Kavya Chopra (Delhi) have got AIR 1. The first rank holders included Gaurab Das (Karnataka), Vaibhav Vishal (Bihar), Duggineni Venkata Paneesh (Andhra Pradesh), Siddhant Mukherjee, Anshul Verma and Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Ruchir Bansal and Amaiya Singhal and Komma Sharanya and Joysula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Pasala Veera Siva, Karnam Lokesh and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu, (Andhra Pradesh), Pulkit Goyal (Punjab) and Guramrit Singh (Chandigarh).

How to check JEE Main 2021 Result

To check JEE Main Result 2021, candidates can follow the instructions below.

Step 1 – Visit the official website of the entrance exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2 – On the homepage of the website, click on the link “View JEE Main Result 2021/Scorecard”.

Step 3 – After this, enter details like their application number and date of birth.

Step 4 – Click on the submit button.

Step 5 – Once the details are submitted, the result is then displayed on the screen.

Step 6 – Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

NTA JEE Main 2021 result is released in the form of percentile score and ranks based on the normalisation process of raw marks. In order to calculate the result, the raw scores are calculated as per the marking scheme. Hence, for every correct answer, 04 marks are awarded and for each incorrect answer, 1 mark is deducted. For the Numerical questions, there is no negative marking and 04 marks are given for the correct answer.

JEE Main Raw Score = [Total questions right (out of 60)X4 – Total incorrect Questions (out of 60] + Total right questions (out of 15) X 4

Once the raw score is calculated, the same is then converted to NTA score or percentile score. For this, the normalisation criteria will be taken into account. The percentile scores are calculated upto 7 decimal points in order to avoid ties between the applicants. Furthermore, based on percentile score the rank is determined. In case a candidate has appeared for more than one session in the entrance exam, the higher NTA score would be considered to calculate the JEE Main ranks.

In case two or more candidates have the same NTA score, then their tie is resolved by applying the following methods. Firstly, a higher NTA score in Mathematics gets a higher rank. If the tie is still not resolved, a higher NTA score in Physics gets the higher rank. If the tie still persists, then the candidate with a lesser ratio of negative to positive responses gets a higher rank. Lastly, if the tie still remains, then the candidates will be given the same rank.

On the basis of the NTA JEE Main 2021 result, the top 2.5 lakh candidates have been termed eligible for JEE Advanced 2021 exam, which is scheduled to be held on October 3, 2021. Registration for qualified candidates will begin from September 11, 2021 online at jeeadv.ac.in.