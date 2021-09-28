JEE Main 2021: NTA releases paper 2 BArch, BPlan answer key

NTA JEE Main paper 2 BArch, BPlan answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper 2 which is held for admission to BArch and BPlan courses. The exam was held on the first day of the JEE – September 2. While the final answer key and the result of BTech or BE admissions have been released, the NTA has released paper 2 or BArch/ BPlan answer key today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the same at nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates need to study the answer key properly and raise objections if any. Objections will be studied and incorporated in the final answer key. The result will be based on the final answer key.

NTA JEE Main paper 2 BArch, BPlan answer key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll towards the bottom of the page

Step 3: An answer key link is available at the left-hand side

Step 4: A PDF will open, download

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200. The last date to raise objections is September 29, 11 pm. Candidates can pay the fee by Septemeber 29, 11:50 pm. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.